Innovation Refunds Tax Rebate Program Is Now Available

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Innovation Refund initiative has commenced, providing business owners access to a government program that reimburses expenses associated with being more competitive. These aren't deductions, but are actual cash rebates of previously paid Federal and State taxes. A website has been launched to organize application submittals: https://www.innovationrefunds.com

Senator Chuck Grassley stated, "Business owners should learn about the tax incentives meant for you. Too often small and medium businesses just simply are not taking advantage of the incentives."

A team of expert CPAs and tax attorneys have agreed to help businesses by providing a cost-free service to identify, quantify and qualify to receive these cash refunds. Company owners are encouraged to take advantage of this new innovation refund program and no obligation assessment.

For more information, you can visit https://www.innovationrefunds.com, email kmiller@InnovationRefunds.com or call 214-856-0404.

About American Incentive Advisors

Since 2007 our team has successfully completed over 6,000 applications, recovering over $300 million in overpaid taxes. Our firm consists of CPAs, MBAs, PHDs, Engineers, Manufacturing Specialists, Software Developers, Accounting Professionals and Tax Attorneys who are incredibly experienced in this specialized field. They've worked at Deloitte and Ernst & Young, for example, performing years of Innovation Refund applications successfully.

About Irvine Family Offices

It's well established that prominent companies and families receive the best product offerings available. Irvine Family Offices is now bringing beneficial access, preferred treatment, and unparalleled expertise to our invited clients. Since 1864, the Irvine family has been one of California's largest landowners, evolving from a ranching and farming operation to one of the premier real estate investment companies and master planners in America. Today, we're known for a commitment to long-term ownership and management of a high-quality portfolio, the breadth and quality of which is unmatched in the country.

Media Contact:Korey Miller214-856-0404 kmiller@InnovationRefunds.com

