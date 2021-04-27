Innovation At Warp Speed In Austin

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Combine Blended Sense and TRE, two companies that disrupt their respective industries, and you get innovation at warp speed. Luckily, that's the vibe Austin embodies best.

Blended Sense is already making big marketing agencies shake in their boots. They're using Creative Intelligence™ to match creatives with small businesses hyper-locally to deliver digital assets like video, photo, audio, and copy at a highly competitive cost. They also provide creative professionals with access to their passions, while keeping 77 cents of every dollar a small business spends on marketing in the community. Set up on a tech platform that makes accessing assets and posting them easy, Blended Sense is also a top-four contender in the Austin INNO competition, from 64 original entrants.

The real estate market in Austin is also unique, in that it offers home buyers high-tech employment at companies like Apple, Oracle, Amazon, Paypal, and Tesla and a sought-after ambiance earning Austin monikers like "Keep Austin Weird," the "Music Capital of the U.S." and "Silicon Hills." With ample places to soak in the gorgeous Texas Hill Country, and augmented with all the cultural benefits of Austin, housing prices are booming. Desirable, available homes are on the market for less than a month. People are paying well above the asking price just to take a home off the market before another buyer pounces. Teifke Real Estate (TRE) led by Matt Teifke and Alex Coffman can attest to the power of the Austin real estate scene, and even call ATX "Opportunity City." They've been in it for over a decade now.

Here's where an interesting collaboration starts to unfold. Real estate has traditionally been governed by MLS listings and sites like Zillow that cause boutique brokers and real estate agents to compete with larger brokerage firms with massive budgets for marketing and listings. However, transformation can be observed with large national franchises losing market share. Big firm leverage against real estate agents is quickly diminishing. TRE and Blended Sense believe that the secret to tipping the scales further is in direct-to-consumer reach, personalized agent branding, and the use of digital marketing. People no longer want to deal with massive firms, but an agent that knows a city well, and can cater to their specific needs.

TRE and Blended Sense recently partnered, betting they can completely disrupt the archaic real estate paradigm, and in its place give agents a voice and community to truly share their localized expertise. Combining the companies' industry knowledge in digital content creation and real estate, the duo want to empower real estate agents the same way that Blended Sense has empowered small businesses and creative professionals over the last two years. Utilizing Austin's unparalleled real estate scene, some solid creativity, and some good tech, it will be exciting to see what this partnership brings to blossoming industries and the innovation that Austin is notorious for.

