Innovation. Action. Integrity. Ameresco Releases Second Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) Report. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ameresco, Inc., (AMRC) - Get Ameresco, Inc. Class A Report, a leading cleantech integrator specializing in energy efficiency and renewable energy, today released its 2021 Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG) report. The report centers on the theme of " Doing Well by Doing Good: Innovation. Action. Integrity." which reflects the company's ESG programs, strategic initiatives, and commitments for the future.

The 2021 ESG report highlights Ameresco's practices pertaining to business and operations, environmental advocacy and impact, employee engagement, giving back, health and safety, and corporate responsibility. Publicly sharing the initiatives, performance metrics, and targets supports the company's accountability to stakeholders and long-term focus on sustainability.

Since its inception in 2000, sustainability has always been at the forefront of Ameresco's business - from energy saving customer projects and clean energy generation assets, to workplace green initiatives and giving back to local communities. Since going public in 2010, the company's renewable energy assets and customer projects have delivered a cumulative carbon offset over 60 million metric tons of carbon dioxide. As detailed in the 2021 report, this is only the beginning of the company's relentless pursuit of a net zero future as the firm has committed to reduce its customers' carbon footprint by a cumulative 500 million metric tons by 2050.

In addition to delivering innovative energy solutions to customers, the company looked inward in 2021 to establish new programs and practices designed to increase impact, transparency, and accountability. Throughout the ESG report, Ameresco has unveiled long-term commitments grounded in contributing to a decarbonized, resilient, energy secure, and equitable future.

"Climate change is the issue of our generation, and we must act now and make it a top priority," said President and CEO of Ameresco, George Sakellaris. "We must think creatively to play an integral role in the transformation of the energy industry and the resolution of climate issues. We have an opportunity before us to change the trajectory of the energy industry in collaboration with our customers, partners, and communities. Our commitment to net zero is unwavering, and we have never been more prepared to take action."

The company has pledged to achieve net zero carbon operations by 2040 for scope 1 and scope 2 emissions and will establish greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets through the Science Based Targets initiative by 2025 to validate net zero targets with science-based certification. The company leveraged their own smart AssetPlanner® software - developed for customers and prospects to analyze their own carbon footprint. Ameresco's 2019 carbon baseline and 2020 carbon inventory are detailed in the report, along with background on initial steps in their strategy to destination: net zero.

The company has committed to continue investing in a workforce that empowers, unites, and inspires - many stories of which can be found within the report, and to increase the diversity of their global workforce and celebrate unique backgrounds, creative differences, and the individual experiences that make the One Ameresco team. Investment in employee engagement programs in 2021 included a companywide learning management system, an employee recognition system, and enhanced mental health and well-being benefits.

In addition to a continued focus on employees, Ameresco is deeply committed to C.A.R.I.N.G. for their local communities. As a new benefit in 2021, the company provided every employee with 16 volunteer hours, hosted several regional volunteer opportunities, and instituted a new employee donation matching program. Over 1,000 hours were volunteered across Ameresco's global footprint and over $75,000 in employee donations to over 60 non-profit 501(c)(3) organizations were matched through September 30, 2021.

With a relentless focus on stringent health and safety compliance, safe technical infrastructure, and meaningful corporate ethics, Ameresco's governance practices are designed to ensure that complex energy projects are executed with the highest level of integrity. The report details the firm's continued commitment to achieve world class safety performance with a target zero accidents and injuries, cybersecurity best practices, and increased leadership diversity.

Ameresco's ESG Ambassadors - which includes team members across various functions and geographies - set out in 2021 to engage stakeholders companywide in bringing the company's ESG programs and goals to fruition. Initiated in 2020, the group's focus is to understand and communicate the many ways ESG is intertwined and strategically pursued in the company's operations. The company plans to continue investing additional resources into its overall ESG programs for years to come.

"As the Executive Chair of our ESG Ambassador group, I am personally and professionally energized by the heightened awareness of ESG across all markets, and I am thrilled by the way organizations are taking action with conviction and at scale. Our strategic ESG initiatives in 2021 have run in parallel with customer projects focused on meaningful decarbonization. The global emphasis on climate change, environmental equity, and social responsibility is a catalyst for opportunity." said Doran Hole, Executive Chair of Ameresco's ESG Ambassador group and Chief Financial Officer.

