Innovate Or Die - XiQ WINS Best B2B Content Of 2020 Award!

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Dec. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- xiQ, leader in Account Based Marketing and Sales, wins the Best B2B Content of 2020 in a global competition organized by Radix Communications. xiQ's winning infographic New Age of B2B Marketing- Innovate or Die highlights the vulnerability faced by Field Marketers in the current landscape and points to next generation solutions that are available today. Receiving the highest number of votes, xiQ's submission was adjudged as the Best B2B Content of 2020 by a panel of 4 international B2B experts. Other contenders included Apple, LinkedIn, Google, Cognizant, McKinsey and Co amongst others.

With face-to-face meetings and field marketing events cancelled, marketers need to innovate and reimagine how to create valuable experiences for prospective buyers. xiQ's AI-powered content and Account-Based Marketing (ABM) platform allows field marketers to easily transform into ABM specialists within days. By creating personalized content tailored to the interests of each buyer, xiQ allows Field Marketers to generate more qualified leads.

"The point they're making is that businesses need to retool their field marketing personnel to content marketing and demand gen. This is an excellent point! I haven't seen a lot of think pieces on what happens to field marketing in this era of extended uncertainty. It's a really savvy thing to highlight," noted Maureen Blandford, VP of Marketing at Community Brands, one of the panelists.

"It also calls on the talent problem facing so many marketing teams. That's really where the rubber hits the road," emphasized panelist Harry Kapur.

"The challenge Field Marketers are facing is the inability to conduct events that previously led to huge deals," says Usman Sheikh, CEO of xiQ. "xiQ bridges that chasm by equipping field marketers and sellers with easy-to-use tools that let them engage buyers without the need for face-to-face interactions. We are proud to have designed a platform that serves the critical need of the hour and of the future. And of course, very grateful to our clients and fans who recognize xiQ's value and voted for us."

