InnovAge To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Host Conference Call Monday, May 10, 2021

DENVER, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (the "Company" or "InnovAge") (Nasdaq: INNV) will release its 2021 third quarter financial results on Monday, May 10, 2021, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5 p.m. E.T.

Conference Call DetailsThe conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 398-1024 for U.S. participants, or (914) 987-7722 for international participants, and referencing participant code 7594282. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://investor.innovage.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 12 months.

