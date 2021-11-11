INNOVAGE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against InnovAge Holding Corp. And Encourages Investors To Contact The Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against InnovAge Holding Corp. ("InnovAge" or the "Company") (INNV) in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired InnovAge securities pursuant and/or traceable to the March 2021 IPO. Investors have until December 13, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The action alleges that InnovAge and other insiders made false and misleading statements in the registration statement for the company's March 2021 IPO, which allowed InnovAge to raise over $373.6 million in proceeds.

Specifically, the registration statement omitted, among other facts, that: (1) certain of InnovAge's facilities failed to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants' medical situations, and oversee use of specialists; (2) as a result, the company was reasonably likely to be subject to regulatory scrutiny, including by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS); and (3) consequently, there was a significant risk that CMS would suspend new enrollments pending an audit of the company's services.

The registration statement's accuracy was brought into question on Sep. 21, 2021, when the company revealed that CMS determined to freeze new enrollments at its Sacramento facility based on observed deficiencies.

On this news, the company's stock price fell $2.90 per share, or 25%, in a single trading day. As of the filing of the complaint, InnovAge trades nearly 70% below the $20 IPO price.

