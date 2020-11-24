Innovaccer's Patient Relationship Management Solution Is Now Available On Microsoft Azure

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, recently announced that its patient relationship management solution is now available on Microsoft Azure. The solution streamlines communication between patients and their care teams. It also helps care staff use their time more efficiently, enabling personalized outreach over a broad patient base with comprehensive, data-driven, and fully-coordinated care.

Innovaccer's solution uses powerful analytics to provide a 360-degree view of patients and their utilization trends to stratify the most vulnerable patients. With these views, providers can take appropriate steps and group patients based on shared conditions or goals for improved medical management and care delivery.

Built on top of Innovaccer's proprietary FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform, the solution enables HIPAA-compliant, two-way communication channels and simplifies the process of connecting healthcare teams with patients to provide administrative and clinical support. The solution enables care teams to manage appointments, monitor patient ratings, and feedback efficiently, and conduct one-click appointment booking and prescription renewals. Care teams can also create patient cohorts based on disease, region, and various other parameters to send bulk outreach emails.

"Patient-centricity is the essence of healthcare, and artificial intelligence has always been viewed as the answer to achieving individualized, consumer-oriented healthcare," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "With our patient relationship management solution, we resolve the complexity that prevents healthcare organizations from building strong patient relationships. Our goal is to enable healthcare teams to care as one for their patients."

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified records for more than 24 million members and generated more than $600M in savings.

