Innovaccer Recognized In Latest Gartner Reports For Payers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, was recognized in two recent Gartner reports.

The first report, titled " Clinical Data Integration Capabilities and Sourcing Recommendations for U.S. Healthcare Payers," defines "clinical data integration (CDI) processes and provides strategy and sourcing guidance to payer executives to achieve effective CDI at scale."

The second report, titled " Clinical Data Integration: IT Readiness Assessment and RFP Questions for U.S. Healthcare Payer CIOs ," recommends Payer CIOs to "issue an RFP to compare internal capabilities and project proposals to vendor solutions to acquire and prepare clinical data for enterprise use. Analyze which options provide the process, technology and expertise necessary to deliver optimal results with minimal risk," going by the assumption that "By 2025, more than 50% of U.S. payers will shift their clinical data integration initiatives from projects to enterprise-based approaches."

CDI platforms allow payers to give providers access to care insights and perform actions that they cannot do with EHRs alone. They enable cost-effective care delivery with an in-workflow approach that does not depend on EHR integration. The first report also states that "payer IT and business leaders underestimate the complexity of the CDI value chain, which leads to overpromising and failing to deliver target business outcomes." The Innovaccer Health Cloud combines the company's integrated Data Activation Platform and application suite with an extensive set of platform services and tools that allow its customers and third-party developers to easily develop interoperable applications that leverage unified patient records to improve patient outcomes and lower costs.

"Clinical data is a fundamental aspect of risk adjustments and is necessary for payer organizations looking to succeed in a value-based ecosystem," said Abhinav Shashank, cofounder and CEO at Innovaccer. "Gartner's recognition of Innovaccer is a testimony to the power of our risk and clinical data integration analytics. We look forward to continuing to help payers transform their operations, optimize return across existing technology investments, and improve member experience and health outcomes with the Innovaccer Health Cloud."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and a No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book.

