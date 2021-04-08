Innovaccer Recognized By Gartner In 'U.S. Healthcare Payer CIOs: Achieve Provider Engagement Through Data, Analytics And CRM' Report

With the Innovaccer Health Cloud, the healthcare technology company is building the platform that will power the future of health.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company, was recently mentioned by Gartner in their report titled, " U.S. Healthcare Payer CIOs: Achieve Provider Engagement Through Data, Analytics and CRM."

According to the report, "Most payers continue to use manual, disjointed provider network management (PNM) processes supported by homegrown and legacy IT systems. These systems hinder the financial actions, communications and reporting functions that CIOs must enable under new value-based payment arrangements."

Restricted IT budgets and lack of time and resources to initiate major IT overhauls have prevented some healthcare payers from implementing new communication technologies, among other things. An advanced communication layer can enable payers to share valuable clinical information and relevant, actionable insights with the providers. The report mentioned that "payers commonly rely on limited-purpose provider portals (that is, for tasks like eligibility look-ups and claims inquiry) as the primary mechanism for provider communication outside of telephone and fax".

"Enhancing members' care journey, improving cost, and care parameters are the primary goals of payer organizations. The best way to achieve this goal is to communicate with physicians and provide them insights at the point of care," said Abhinav Shashank, the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Innovaccer. "Meaningful communication is the key to engage providers and foster collaboration in the healthcare value chain. Empowering providers with the tools to deliver quality care will boost member satisfaction and ultimately, allow payer organizations to realize their business goals."

About InnovaccerInnovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The company is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in Population Health Management and #1 customer-rated vendor by Blackbook. Using its Data Activation Platform, Innovaccer unifies patient records and leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and facilitate whole-person care. Its solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 locations in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers, employers, and life sciences companies. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has helped healthcare organizations unify records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings for the healthcare ecosystem.

