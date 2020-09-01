Innovaccer Partners With Elevate Health To Strengthen Care Management In Washington

Leveraging Innovaccer's FHIR-Enabled Data Activation Platform, Elevate Health will Further the Automation of Care Management Processes in its Region and Support Better Health Outcomes

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, is partnering with Elevate Health, a Washington-based nonprofit Accountable Community of Health focused on health equity and committed to compelling health systems change. The partnership will further Elevate Health's care and population health management initiatives, and help back a public data trust Elevate Health is developing for its cross-sector stakeholders in Pierce County, Washington. Elevate Health will leverage Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform and other built-in management solutions to support the streamlining and improvement of healthcare delivery to its region's patient populations.

Innovaccer's solution set will be part of a broader population health stratification toolkit Elevate Health is fashioning to achieve a comprehensive and data-agnostic ecosystem supporting improved health outcomes. Elevate Health's partnered care coordinators, in both clinical and social services settings, will be able to use InCare, Innocaccer's smart, automated care management solution built on an FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform, to automate care management processes.

The providers and care teams who collaborate with Elevate Health will receive assistance in screening patients for illness symptoms by leveraging InCare's individualized patient assessments. InCare's application will improve care-delivery efficiency to high-risk patients and facilitate health status monitoring of people with chronic disease. With an eye for prevention, providers will be able to proactively identify a particular patient population and assign the appropriate pathways protocol from InCare's library to deliver the right care to their patients at the right time.

InCare will empower care teams with smart worklists aiding in a collaborative workflow. These worklists will allow care teams to prioritize their daily schedules and conduct easy patient referrals. Providers will be able to view an individual patient's entire care timeline to obtain an overview of their health conditions and decide on the appropriate screening, treatment and follow-up needs.

"We are passionate about innovating and enhancing the processes that will lead to improved health and economic vitality in our communities. Partnering with Innovaccer is part of our broader effort to engage with the relevant technology providers to advance our collaborative whole-person health model and bridge gaps in health equity," says Alisha Fehrenbacher, FACHE, Chief Executive Officer of Elevate Health and OnePierce Community Resiliency Fund. "The tools Innovaccer offers will tie into how we support our provider network as it delivers coordinated care for the residents of Pierce County and the measurement of health outcomes in our region."

"Changing times demand a change in our approach. For years, care management processes in healthcare have been a complex chain of operations," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "Elevate Health has long been at the forefront of delivering the best care to our communities. Our aim is to boost their population health management approach and help them do what they already do best. Partnering with Elevate Health is an affirmation to the capabilities of our FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform and another step toward realizing our aim of helping healthcare providers to care as one."

About Elevate Health

Elevate Health is an innovator, collaborator and driver in the creation of purposeful health care reform in Washington state. Working in partnership with community, governmental and health care stakeholders, we address the core challenges of inequitable health systems and practices. Challenges that include the creation of whole-person health models, expanding healthcare training opportunities, finding new avenues to support behavioral health services and pursuing innovative approaches to large scale crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic.

We have molded our non-profit Accountable Communities of Health (ACH) model to one built on leading business practices, driven by current data trends and anchored by a separate funding arm, One Pierce.

This measured approach allows Elevate Health to instigate profound health care transformation and to close health equity gaps in order to improve the health of all Pierce County residents.

For more information, please visit www.elevatehealth.org.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified records for more than 24 million members and generated more than $600M in savings.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

