Innovaccer Mentioned In Gartner's Market Guide For Virtual Care Solutions

The healthcare technology company is focused on its vision to help healthcare organizations care as one through its robust, scalable, and FHIR enabled data activation platform.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company, was recently mentioned by Gartner in their report titled, "Market Guide for Virtual Care Solutions."

Authored by Sharon Hakkennes, Sr Director Analyst, and Pooja Singh, Associate Principal Analyst at Gartner, the report recommends "Virtual care solutions enable healthcare delivery organizations to deliver high-quality, cost-effective clinical care at a distance." In addition to this, the report also speaks about how "COVID-19 has fueled unprecedented demand for virtual care. Healthcare providers are now moving from their initial investments in tactical virtual care solutions to building long-term strategic virtual care capabilities."

Innovaccer believes that the unprecedented shift to virtual care has created signiﬁcant activity and disruption across what was already a fragmented market. The healthcare technology company has been advancing this disruption and offers a suite of telehealth solutions tailored to support virtual visits, patient triage, and patient self-assessment and education.

"Virtual care has been on the minds of healthcare stakeholders for a while now, but has got a significant push in the pandemic," noted Kanav Hasija, Co-founder and Chief Customer Officer at Innovaccer. "The entire space is on the cusp of a major digital transformation and the current landscape allows us to focus on making remote patient care easy and increasing connectivity. Our Virtual Care Network connects care stakeholders to help healthcare organizations truly care as one, even virtually," he added.

"Leveraging telehealth is key to successful digital transformation. We have been focusing on helping healthcare organizations care as one and we have been focusing our resources to build a solution that ensures seamless access to care beyond the four walls. Having said that, serving the long term vision and holding onto the critical capabilities to deliver a true virtual care experience is the goal. We would like to thank our partners and customers in this journey, and I believe the Gartner team recognized these efforts," commented Abhinav Shashank, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Innovaccer.

Read more about Innovaccer's Virtual Care Network here.

Gartner, Market Guide for Virtual Care Solutions, Sharon Hakkennes et al., 26 Oct 2020 Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 25,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR®-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified more than 3.8 million patient records and generated more than $400M in savings.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact: Sachin SaxenaInnovaccer, Inc.415-504-3851

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovaccer-mentioned-in-gartners-market-guide-for-virtual-care-solutions-301185051.html

SOURCE Innovaccer Inc.