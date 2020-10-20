Innovaccer Launches Its Patient Relationship Management Solution -- Helping Healthcare Eliminate Barriers To Patient-Centered Care

The solution enables providers and member teams to move beyond treating illness to facilitating proactive care by building productive, long-term relationships with patients.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer, Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, recently launched its artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled patient relationship management solution to streamline communication between patients and their care teams. The solution increases revenue by helping care staff use their time more efficiently, enabling personalized outreach over a broad patient base with comprehensive, data-driven, and fully-coordinated care.

The absence of widely available, easy-to-use systems that automate tasks, such as scheduling follow-up calls, developing and distributing targeted communications, and properly responding to questions, makes managing ongoing relationships difficult, especially for patients with complex medical conditions.

To eliminate such communication barriers, the solution uses powerful analytics to provide a 360-degree view of patients along with their utilization trends to easily stratify the most vulnerable patients. With these views in place, providers can take suitable steps and group patients based on shared conditions or goals for improved medical management and care delivery.

Built on top of Innovaccer's proprietary FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform, the solution enables HIPAA-compliant, two-way communication channels to engage patients at both the population and individual levels. The solution enables care teams to easily manage appointments, monitor patient ratings and feedback, and conduct one-click appointment booking and prescription renewals. With the solution, the care teams can create patient cohorts based on disease, region, and various other parameters to send bulk outreach emails. It simplifies the process of connecting healthcare teams with patients to provide administrative and clinical support.

"Patient-centricity is the essence of healthcare, and artificial intelligence has always been viewed as the answer to achieving individualized, consumer-oriented healthcare," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "With our patient relationship management solution, we will resolve the complexity that prevents healthcare organizations from building strong patient relationships. Our goal is to enable healthcare teams to care as one for their patients."

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer, Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to making a powerful and enduring difference in the way care is delivered. The company leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and reduce manual overhead to facilitate more person-centered care. Its KLAS-recognized products have been deployed all over the U.S. across more than 1,000 locations, enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers. Innovaccer's FHIR-enabled Data Activation Platform has been successfully implemented with healthcare institutions, private health plans, and government organizations. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has unified records for more than 24 million members and generated more than $600M in savings.

For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.

Press Contact:

Sachin SaxenaInnovaccer, Inc.415-504-3851

Related Images

image1.png

Related Links

Know more about the solution

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innovaccer-launches-its-patient-relationship-management-solution--helping-healthcare-eliminate-barriers-to-patient-centered-care-301156083.html

SOURCE Innovaccer