Innovaccer Expands Value-Based Care Leadership Team To Provide Additional Quality And Risk Management Expertise To Its Customers

Shobha Phansalkar, Ph.D. and Daniel Roberts, MBA bring decades of value-based care experience to drive market expansion and help organizations build the future of health with Innovaccer.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, recently added two new value-based care experts to its leadership team: Shobha Phansalkar, Ph.D., Senior Director of Health Outcomes, and Daniel William Roberts, MBA, BS, Senior Director of Value Engineering. The pair brings decades of clinical informatics and market experience to support Innovaccer's rapid growth and extend its leadership in the value-based care market.

As Senior Director of Health Outcomes, Dr. Shobha Phansalkar will lead Innovaccer's clinical research to define the health outcomes associated with Innovaccer's solutions. Dr. Phansalkar has over 15 years of experience in health IT and academia. Before Innovaccer, she worked at Nuance Communications, Wolters Kluwer, and Mass General Brigham, overseeing clinical informatics, innovation, and clinical quality. She has also contributed to the academic clinical informatics community as an Assistant Professor at the Division of General Medicine and Primary Care, Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

An internationally recognized expert in clinical decision support (CDS), Dr. Phansalkar has published more than 50 peer-reviewed articles and book chapters. She has led research for the National Institutes of Health, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology. She serves on the IBM Advisory Board and is on the Editorial Board of the BMC Medical Informatics and Decision Making journal.

Joining Innovaccer as Senior Director of Value Engineering, Daniel William Roberts will implement best practices to enhance the value-based care offering of the Innovaccer Health Cloud. He will lead the company's value engineering efforts to help customers drive value in their operations.

Daniel brings more than 15 years of clinical leadership experience and deep knowledge of complex healthcare systems, contract negotiations, and aligning patient outcomes with financial models critical to value-based care. Previously, Daniel served as the Chief Operations Officer at CHESS Health Solutions, leading care coordination, HCC coding, pharmacy, compliance, quality, and other areas to improve operational efficiency. Daniel has also founded the consulting firm, DWR & Associates, and worked at Cigna-HealthSpring, Heartland Dental, and BayCare Health System.

"Enabling providers to deliver patient-centric care and helping the industry transition to value-based care are essential elements of our vision to build the future of health," said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "We're excited to welcome Dr. Phansalkar and Daniel to the team. I am confident that their clinical and value-based care expertise will allow us to deliver even greater value to our clients."

