Innovaccer Becomes 2021 Affiliate Organization Member Of America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP)

The company's affiliate membership reflects its commitment to payers and health plans and is a testament to its efforts to work together with the payer ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovaccer Inc., a leading healthcare technology company, recently announced that it has joined America's Health Insurance Plans (AHIP) as its 2021 Affiliate Organization Member.

The organization plans to leverage this membership to drive transformation and share success stories and learnings from across payers and providers with AHIP members and the payer community. This affiliate membership with AHIP will allow the company to strengthen its relationship with health plans and payers across the nation and contribute towards their digital transformation journey.

Innovaccer is leading digital transformation at multiple payers, enabling them to provide enhanced value to their network members.

Innovaccer's Health Cloud has a managed infrastructure and developer-ready platform with a purpose-built and managed services model on the cloud built to scale with the growing needs of modern health care delivery. By embedding actionable, whole-member insights into payer and provider workflows, Innovaccer enables more effective cross-system collaboration to enhance the member experience, spark innovation and drive value across payer networks to improve clinical and financial outcomes.

"Healthcare is at the brink of a massive digital transformation, and to enable this, we need to bring together the best of breed data, cloud, analytics, and user interface technologies together to create a foundation of modern and digital healthcare. Innovaccer was born to become the underlying infrastructure for this transformational shift in healthcare delivery," says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. "Our affiliate membership with AHIP not only reflects our commitment towards the payer community but also vouches for our capability to enable payers and providers to care as one for their patients and power the future of health."

About InnovaccerInnovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The company is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in Population Health Management and #1 customer-rated vendor by Blackbook. Using its Data Activation Platform, Innovaccer unifies patient records and leverages artificial intelligence and analytics to automate routine workflows and facilitate whole-person care. Its solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 locations in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers, employers, and life sciences companies. By using the connected care framework, Innovaccer has helped healthcare organizations unify records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600M in savings for the healthcare ecosystem.

