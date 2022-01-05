Innospec Secures China Approval For Its Flagship Ultra-Mild, Sulfate-Free Iselux® Surfactants

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec today announces that Iselux ® [INCI: Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate], its industry-leading, sulfate and 1,4-dioxane free surfactant technology, has been approved for use in China, the world's second largest personal care market.

Available in liquid and solid form, Iselux ® is a highly versatile, clear, mild and natural surfactant which delivers superior lather, skin feel and cleansing performance in more than 3,000 body, hair and other personal care products today. With the China approval secured, for the first time Iselux ® is now available for worldwide cosmetic and personal care use by Innospec's customers.

Innospec technologies like Iselux ® directly address growing long-term consumer demand for clean beauty without any compromise in product performance. Innospec recently announced plans for over $70MM of organic growth investments to be made through 2023 to support the increased demand outlook for its premium personal and home care technologies.

Bruce McDonald, President of Innospec Performance Chemicals, said,

"This approval not only opens the door for Iselux ® sales for the first time in China, but also substantially expands the breadth of premium formulation alternatives that we can offer our customers in this important market. Furthermore, this approval gives our customers the option to standardize their global formulations and simplify their supply-chains around an Iselux ® chassis in all geographies."

Patrick S. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Innospec, added,

"Our team has worked diligently with China's regulators over many years to gain this important approval. I am excited by the enhanced formulation and supply-chain options that this global approval gives to our customers. Innospec is well positioned to support our customers' sustainability goals through continued investment in our innovative, clean beauty technologies."

