Innospec Receives Two Prestigious Awards From Henkel For Outstanding Innovation And Support In Home And Personal Care

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innospec (IOSP) - Get Report was recognized for its leadership by Henkel with the presentation of two awards during the 2021 American Cleaning Institute (ACI) Virtual Summit.

Innospec received first place in "Best Innovation Contributor Beauty Care 2020" for its outstanding support enabling Henkel to launch a shampoo powder in record time with its Pureact surfactant technology. Innospec's Pureact line is a versatile range of mild, sulfate-free, low 1,4-dioxane surfactants which deliver high foaming properties in liquid and solid hair and body care formulations.

Bruce McDonald, President of Innospec Performance Chemicals, said,

"We are honored to receive these awards from Henkel, a key partner and one of the global beauty and home care leaders. This recognition highlights our ongoing commitment to best-in-class innovation and customer support. Our combination of specialized technology and responsive service enables our customers to continually formulate products which meet their performance and sustainability goals."

In addition, Innospec received second place in "Best Supply Performance 2020" for its efforts to secure the supply of critical materials for Henkel's toilet rim blocks during a plant changeover event.

William Mounsey, Global Commercial Director of Innospec Performance Chemicals, said,

"Throughout the pandemic it has been our priority to maintain the excellent level of operational and supply support that our customers expect while ensuring the health and safety of our employees. We are proud to see that our performance during 2020 has been recognized with these notable awards from Henkel."

About Innospec Inc.

Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company with approximately 1900 employees in 24 countries. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for our customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets.

