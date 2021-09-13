Innoplast, Inc. Acquires American Sign Products

CLEVELAND, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innoplast , Inc., a bollard cover and traffic safety products manufacturer, is pleased to announce the acquisition of American Sign Products and its associated brand, American Reflective Products . Innoplast is a portfolio company of ScaleCo Management LLC and this transaction supports the investment thesis to grow Innoplast organically and to make strategic investments in the traffic safety industry.

"The purchase of American Sign Products aligns well with Innoplast's strategy of acquiring profitable, scalable distribution companies in the traffic safety market," said Craig McConnell, CEO of Innoplast. "We are excited to have the employees of American Sign Products as part of our team."

Lon Lanzendorfer and Bernie Ruhaak co-founded ASP over 30 years ago in Macedonia, OH. ASP's products are used on emergency vehicles, road and airport signage, rail cars and other applications. Some of ASP's service offerings include slitting, laminating, pre-masking, and sheeting.

"All of us are excited to work with ScaleCo and Innoplast. We look forward to continuing to be an advocate for our customers as we have for over 33 years," said Lon Lanzendorfer, Co-Founder of American Sign Products. "Finding ways to lower costs, the development of new cost-effective constructions, and/or the reduction of EOQ's all to benefit our customers' bottom line. It's obvious that all of us believe, 'The customer is our most important asset.'"

About American Sign Products

Founded in 1988 by Lon Lanzendorfer and Bernie Ruhaak, American Sign Products (ASP) is a value-added converter and distributor of specialty vinyl's, adhesives, and reflective tapes used by signage, vehicle, and safety manufacturers. ASP is located in Northeast Ohio. They enjoy a strong partnership with 3M, Avery Dennison, and Arlon Graphics products, as well as other suppliers.

For more information about American Sign Products, please visit www.americansignproducts.com .

About Innoplast Inc.

Innoplast was founded by Craig and Lisa McConnell in 2005 in Chagrin Falls, OH. Innoplast is a manufacturer and marketer of bollard covers and other parking lot products. BollardGard™, a plastic bollard cover, is among Innoplast's most innovative products. Long-lasting and affordable, BollardGard enhances and protects the appearance of bollards at convenience stores, gas stations, restaurants, refineries, banks, and many other types of facilities.

For more information about Innoplast, Inc., please visit https://www.innoplast.com/ .

About ScaleCo Management, LLC.

ScaleCo is a unique Cleveland-based investment firm that focuses on acquiring business in the lower-middle market. With over a 20-year legacy that includes three committed Evolution Capital funds, ScaleCo has invested over $100 million in more than 20 platform companies.

For more information about ScaleCo, please visit https://scaleco.com/ .

Advisors

Innoplast Legal Advisors - Kate Hickner and Jack Diamond of Brennan, Manna & Diamond

Innoplast Accounting Advisors - Danielle Kimmell and Chuck Mullen of Apple Growth Partners

ASP Legal Advisors - Christopher "CJ" Meager of Brennan, Manna, and Diamond

CONTACT: Wiley Runnestrand, wiley@scaleco.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innoplast-inc-acquires-american-sign-products-301375516.html

SOURCE ScaleCo