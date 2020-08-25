Innodisk And DFI Combine Expertise For The Best In IoT Device Management

Combining DFI's RemoGuard with Innodisk's iCAP and InnoAGE provides a dual remote management solution for IoT devices that is even better than the sum of its parts.

TAIPEI, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The exponential growth of IoT devices brings a new challenge: how to effectively manage and monitor large numbers of connected devices that may be hard to access in widely-scattered remote locations?

To answer this challenge, Innodisk, the leading industrial storage company, has combined its expertise with embedded technology specialists, DFI, to bring DFI's RemoGuard remote management system to its customers. DFI joins Innodisk's growing network of partners who incorporate Innodisk technology to provide a complete storage solution based around Innodisk's IoT solutions.

Thanks to the integration of Innodisk's iCAP and InnoAGE dual-band management technologies with DFI's hardware design, RemoGuard can reduce maintenance staffing costs and response times and prevent service downtime with features like real-time monitoring and one-button recovery. These advanced features add up to the world's most comprehensive device management system.

"Created in collaboration with Innodisk, a leader in the industrial Solid-state drive (SSD) market, DFI has launched RemoGuard to provide not only high-performance embedded solutions but also an advanced remote management solution. This add-on service helps customers to get through this difficult period and lets us look into a prospective future of cooperation," said Steven Tsai, President of DFI.

iCAP

Innodisk's cloud management platform, iCAP, provides easy access to monitor and control local and remote devices. This management product detects and collects data, sends reports and alerts operators if the device crashes or experiences other problems.

InnoAGE

SSDs are increasingly dominant in responsive enterprise storage. Their unbeatable blend of speed, low power consumption, small size, and low maintenance lets users put SSDs almost anywhere. InnoAGE SSD is Innodisk's out-of-band management-enabled flash storage solution, equipped with a Microsoft Azure Sphere. InnoAGE enables multifunctional management, smart data analysis and firmware updates, data security, and remote control through the cloud.

About Innodisk

Innodisk is a service-driven provider of flash memory, DRAM modules, and embedded peripheral products for industrial and enterprise applications. With satisfied customers across a range of demanding industries, we have set ourselves apart with a commitment to exceptional products and service.

For more information about Innodisk, please visit https://www.innodisk.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innodisk-and-dfi-combine-expertise-for-the-best-in-iot-device-management-301117626.html

SOURCE Innodisk Corporation