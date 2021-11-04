InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) Partners With Hartig Drug Company For Free Hearing Screenings With Automated Kiosks

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. (OTC: INND) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, is pleased to announce today its partnership with Hartig Drug Company, a member of Topco Associates, a member-owned cooperative "(Hartig Drug") to deploy a hybrid shopping and hearing health awareness experience by offering Free Hearing Screenings with InnerScope's automated self-check hearing screening kiosk ("Hearing Kiosks") located in Hartig Drug stores.

The Hearing Kiosks were deployed mid-October in three Hartig Drug locations:

1600 University Ave, Dubuque, Iowa

11002 Bartell Blvd, Galena, Illinois

180 W Pine, Platteville, Wisconsin

InnerScope and Hartig Drug will continue to deploy InnerScope's Hearing Kiosks throughout Hartig Drug locations strategically. In addition, Hartig Drug will also be launching InnerScope's Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Aids and other hearing health-related products in stores and online in the near future.

"We are excited to partner with InnerScope to enhance our pharmacy and health care offerings in the tri-state communities we serve. We believe that our pharmacies can be a touchpoint in many of our communities for other ancillary health care services, including vaccinations, hearing screenings, medication therapy management, and assistance with medication access and cost," said Charlie Hartig, CEO of Hartig Drug Company.

Mr. Matthew Moore, President and CEO of InnerScope, also stated, "InnerScope is thrilled to have the opportunity to bring hearing solutions to America's oldest continuously operated family drug chain. Hartig Drug prides itself on connecting with the community it serves, and we are proud to add to those services by bringing awareness to hearing health. We believe the first step in better hearing healthcare is giving the public free and convenient access to quickly self-check their hearing and provide affordable direct-to-consumer hearing solutions when needed. The Hearing Kiosks provides a free one-of-a-kind service to help the 48 million Americans who have hearing loss. In addition, InnerScope will continue to deploy throughout Hartig Drug store locations to help promote better hearing health in more communities. Currently, InnerScope is in a national rollout and has Hearing Kiosks conveniently located in five states with some of the nation's largest retailers."

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: INND):

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc. is a leading Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) manufacturer and distributor of FDA-registered hearing aids, hearing assistive devices, hearing health-related products, and Personal Sound Amplifier Products (PSAPs) ("Hearing Products") dedicated to addressing the global demand for affordable hearing solutions. InnerScope's Hearing Products and its business model break through the persistent barriers that prevent access to effective hearing solutions.

The management team of InnerScope is applying decades of industry experience with its affordable Bluetooth app-controlled self-adjusting hearing technology (visit myHearIQ.com ) and its innovative in-store sales and delivery system with its point-of-sale free automated self-check hearing screening kiosk ("Hearing Kiosks"). The Hearing Kiosk is designed to enable the tens of millions of people with undetected or untreated mild to moderate hearing losses to treat themselves with the Company's easy, convenient, and affordable (see InnerScope's Hearing Health Flexible Subscription Plans ) DTC hearing aids in-store, off the shelf and/or by online affordable hearing aid options. For more information, please visit www.innd.com .

For the most up-to-date information about InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND), please visit and follow our official Twitter account @inndstock page: https://twitter.com/inndstock

For information related to InnerScope Hearing Technologies latest hearing aids and related hearing products, please visit: http://myheariq.com

http://iheardirect.com

About Hartig Drug Company:

Hartig Drug Company (Hartig Drug) is a local, family-owned, and operated group of pharmacies located in the Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois tri-state region. Hartig Drug was founded over 115 years ago by A.J. Hartig. Through community pharmacy, senior care (LTC) pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and durable medical equipment locations, Hartig Drug Company is committed to providing convenient, personalized health consulting, pharmaceutical products, and consumer goods. As a local, small business Hartig Drug offers personalized services in touch with its local community roots. Our employees live, work, and play in the same communities in which we operate. The connection to the community drives us every day to provide the best possible service and products to our customers.

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements," as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be canceled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("S.E.C."). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act, and Securities Exchange Act.

Contact:InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. Investor Relations ir@innd.com833-788-0506 www.innd.com

Investor Relations Agency Contact:Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC Lisa Gray, Senior Account ManagerOne Rockefeller Plaza, 11th Floor New York, NY 10020 Office: (646) 893-5835 Email: lisa@skylineccg.com

Corporate Communications: InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) Los Angeles, California www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com 310.299.1717 Office Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com