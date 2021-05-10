InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND) CEO To Present At The Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Virtual Conference On May 11, 2021

InnerScope, as the only OTC: Pink Company invited, will be presenting to institutional investors alongside NASDAQ listed companies at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational Virtual Conference on May 11, 2021

ROSEVILLE, Calif., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- InnerS c ope Hearing Technologies Inc. ( OTC: I N ND ) ("InnerScope"), an emerging and disruptive leader in the Direct-to-Consumer Hearing Technology space, announces today its CEO, Mr. Matthew Moore, has been invited to present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitation Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. InnerScope will be the only OTC: Pink company invited to present alongside NASDAQ listed companies for the May 11, 2021 virtual conference. Mr. Moore is scheduled to host a virtual presentation to institutional investors at 12:20 p.m. EST / 9:20 a.m. PST.

Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational | Virtual Conference is a live interactive online event. Presentations will be followed by a question and answer session. All registered conference attendees will be able to view the live virtual presentation.

Details of InnerScope's Live Presentation:

Date: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 Presentation Time: 12:20 p.m. EST / 9:20 a.m. PST Registration & Live Presentation Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_f8MCzeHtTOWTijZpE6XfQA

During the presentation, Mr. Moore will provide an overview of InnerScope's business as a disruptive leader in the new emerging Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") hearing aid device market, expected to be worth tens of billions of dollars. Mr. Moore will highlight recent corporate achievements in providing Easy, Convenient, and Affordable access to its DTC App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Aid Technology for the 48 million Americans who have a hearing loss.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTC: INND)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies as a manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of FDA-Registered Direct-to-Consumer ("DTC") App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Aids, App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Personal Sound Amplifiers Products, Doctor-Formulated Dietary Hearing & Tinnitus Supplements, and Assorted Ear & Hearing Health-Related Products (collectively "Hearing Products") its mission is to improve the quality of life of the 70 million people in North America who suffer from hearing impairment and/or hearing-related issues. The management team of InnerScope is applying decades of industry experience and believes it is well-positioned to directly benefit from the Over the Counter Hearing Aid Act (expected to be enacted within the next few months). InnerScope with its Affordable App-Controlled Self-Adjusting Hearing Technology (visit: NoHassleHearing.com ) combined with its innovative point of sale Hearing Screening Kiosks designed for consumers with mild-to-moderate hearing loss to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids without being seen by a hearing care professional. For more information, please visit www.innd.com .

About Diamond Equity:

Diamond Equity Research provides in-depth research and analysis on global micro capitalization and small capitalization equities. Diamond Equity Research distributes research to top investment platforms and investors globally, allowing companies to reach investors. Diamond Equity Research is a leading provider of institutional-quality research, including company-sponsored research. Diamond Equity Research holds quarterly investment conferences, allowing management and investors to meaningfully interact. The firm is headquartered in midtown Manhattan. For more information, visit www.diamondequityresearch.com .

Safe Harbor

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are also "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). Such statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing or maintain contractual relationships with vendors and customers, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the PSLRA, Securities Act and Securities Exchange Act.

