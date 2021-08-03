InMode To Participate In Upcoming August Conferences

YOKNEAM, Israel, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InMode Ltd. (Nasdaq: INMD), a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

Canaccord Genuity's 41st Annual Growth Virtual Conference Yair Malca , Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on Thursday, August 12 at 11:30am ET , moderated by Kyle Rose , Managing Director, Medical Technology Analyst. Access to the webcast and replay can be found here. Moshe Mizrahy , Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and Yair Malca will also be available for one-on-one virtual meetings on Tuesday, August 10 . To schedule a meeting, contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat on at , moderated by , Managing Director, Medical Technology Analyst. Access to the webcast and replay can be found here. , Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and will also be available for one-on-one virtual meetings on . To schedule a meeting, contact your Canaccord Genuity representative. UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovation Summit Moshe Mizrahy , CEO, Yair Malca , CFO and Dr. Spero Theodorou , Chief Medical Officer will participate in a fireside chat led by Matthew Taylor , CFA, Managing Director, U.S. Medical Supplies & Devices Analyst, on Thursday, August 12 at 2:00 p.m. PT . Access to the webcast and replay can be found here. Management will also be available for one-on-one in-person meetings throughout the day in Laguna Beach, California . To schedule a meeting, contact your UBS representative.

, CEO, , CFO and Dr. , Chief Medical Officer will participate in a fireside chat led by , CFA, Managing Director, U.S. Medical Supplies & Devices Analyst, on at . Access to the webcast and replay can be found here. Management will also be available for one-on-one in-person meetings throughout the day in . To schedule a meeting, contact your UBS representative. 6th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference Moshe Mizrahy , CEO, and Yair Malca , CFO, will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings on August 16 th. To schedule a meeting, contact your Needham representative.

For more information regarding these events, please visit InMode's events page here.

About InMode

InMode is a leading global provider of innovative medical technologies. InMode develops, manufactures, and markets devices harnessing novel RF technology. InMode strives to enable new emerging surgical procedures as well as improve existing treatments. InMode has leveraged its medically accepted minimally invasive RF technologies to offer a comprehensive line of products across several categories for plastic surgery, gynecology, dermatology, otolaryngology, and ophthalmology. For more information about InMode and its wide array of medical technologies, visit www.inmodemd.com.

Investor Relations Contact:Miri Segal-SchariaMS-IR LLC ir@inmodemd.com917-607-8654

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmode-to-participate-in-upcoming-august-conferences-301347176.html

SOURCE InMode Ltd.