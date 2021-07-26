INMO Announces The Launch Of Truly Wireless Lightweight AR Smart Glasses On Indiegogo

SHENZHEN, China, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 26th of July 2021, INMO announced its latest innovation on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo.

SHENZHEN, China, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 26th of July 2021, INMO announced its latest innovation on the crowdfunding platform Indiegogo. INMO Air is a pair of wireless lightweight AR smart glasses that deliversa completely hands-free connection between technology and real life. INMO Air is now available on Indiegogo: https://igg.me/at/inmoglass

INMO Air is one of the first pairs of fully self-contained augmented reality smart glasses available today. With its independent operating system and built-in CPU, users can operate the device wirelessly by connecting to their phones via Bluetooth and WiFi. The operating system supports touch control, gesture control, voice control, and peripheral interaction. These features allow users to take control while staying hands-free and maintaining totally free head movement, making the experience more convenient than ever before.

Equipped with a full-color see-through display using OLED and waveguide optics, the INMO Air is superior in its visual presentation. The display covers 100% of the sRGB color space, has a contrast ratio of 20000:1, and 83% light transmittance. INMO Air perfectly merges digital instructions with your real-world tasks, bringing user-friendly mixed reality to a brand new level. The INMO Air AR Glasses are stylish and lightweight at only 78grams. Simply put them on to experience an unprecedented immersive AR experience.

Use the INMO Air as your all-in-one virtual assistant. You can use it as a smart scanner for image, face, and object recognition; auto-translate to read multiple foreign languages; receive calls, text and other notifications; and navigate new environments with the advanced navigation guide. Measure your speed, distance, altitude, and utilize a 3D road map and compass for driving and outdoor activities.

Most prescription lenses can be completely replaced with the INMO Air AR glasses for most required vision corrections. Perfect for prescription glasses wearers to achieve superior vision for gaming, navigation, and communication etc.

ABOUT INMOEstablished in 2020, INMO creates modern technology products for young users to stay informed about trends and technology. Together with this generation, INMO aims to explore and create a new lifestyle for the future.

INMO has released AR smart glasses products and collaborated with many domestic and foreign head-content companies. From software and hardware development to content applications, INMO's products have been used in a wide variety of platforms such as games, sports, and aiding tourism. As the head partner of Epson and the one and only designated XR manufacturer for the Qualcomm 2021MWC, INMO and its products have benefited archiving, industrial engineering, and many other industries.

