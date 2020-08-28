InMarket CEO And Founder Todd Dipaola Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2020 Finalist In Greater Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Todd Diapola, CEO and Founder of InMarket, is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2020 Awards in Greater Los Angeles .

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Todd Diapola, CEO and Founder of InMarket, is a finalist for the Entrepreneur Of The Year ® 2020 Awards in Greater Los Angeles . Now in its 34th year, the Entrepreneur Of The Year program honors entrepreneurial business leaders whose ambitions deliver innovation, growth and prosperity as they build and sustain successful businesses that transform our world.

Todd's selection, by a panel of independent judges, was based upon his leadership in guiding InMarket to success over the past decade, in addition to his philanthropic endeavors. The honor builds upon InMarket's accelerating momentum, which has included record organic revenue growth; the acquisition of location innovator Thinknear ; and the additions of Tood Morris, CEO of Label Insight and former Catalina Marketing Global President, and Dave Zinman , Global President of Deputy and former COO of Drawbridge to its board of directors.

With accelerated growth and retention driven by client success, InMarket continues to strengthen its position as a dominant player in closed-loop consumer activation and intelligence, while adding world class talent.

"We started InMarket 10 years ago with a simple vision to make marketing more data-driven and accountable," said Todd Dipaola. "As we've grown, we have stuck to that vision and enhanced it by pushing into real-time, adding scale and expanding to omnichannel. Along the way, we're supporting worthy causes where we can uniquely contribute our talents. I am proud of what we've accomplished and excited for what the future holds."

Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive award programs for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The nominees are evaluated based on six criteria, including overcoming adversity; financial performance; societal impact and commitment to building a values-based company; innovation; and talent management.

Award winners will be announced through a virtual gala October 8, 2020 and will join a lifelong community of esteemed Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. This year, unstoppable entrepreneurs who have provided extraordinary support for their communities, employees and others during the COVID-19 crisis will also be recognized for their courage, resilience and ingenuity. Since its launch, the program has expanded to recognize business leaders in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries around the world.

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are nationally sponsored by SAP America and the Kauffman Foundation. In Greater Los Angeles, local sponsors include Platinum sponsor: Marsh; Gold sponsors: Avitas Wealth Management and Tangram; Silver sponsor: Cresa; and PR sponsor: Olmstead Williams Communications.

For additional information about the Entrepreneur Of The Year Greater Los Angeles program, please visit www.ey.com/us/eoy/greaterla . Join the conversation on social media using #EOYGLA and #EOYUS .

About InMarket

InMarket is the leader in consumer location intelligence and real-time activation for thousands of major brands. Since 2010, InMarket has helped its partners to better understand who their customers are, why they make decisions and where to most effectively reach them. Through InMarket's location-based advertising suite, brands activate real-time digital advertising in the moments that matter, generating powerful results that outperform traditional digital advertising. InMarket, awarded Best Mobile Marketing Platform at the 2019 Digiday Awards, has offices in Los Angeles, Atlanta, Bentonville, Chicago, New York and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.inmarket.com .

About Entrepreneur Of The Year ®

Entrepreneur Of The Year ® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. Winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/private

About EY

EY is a global leader in assurance, tax, strategy, transaction and consulting services. The insights and quality services we deliver help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over. We develop outstanding leaders who team to deliver on our promises to all of our stakeholders. In so doing, we play a critical role in building a better working world for our people, for our clients and for our communities.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

News Release Dave HeinzingerHaymaker Group dave@haymaker.co

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inmarket-ceo-and-founder-todd-dipaola-named-ey-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2020-finalist-in-greater-los-angeles-301120126.html

SOURCE InMarket