Inlanta Mortgage Expanding And Recruiting Loan Officers, Opens First Branch In Ohio

Mortgage lender hiring loan officers and underwriters in Columbus and across its footprint in the Southeast, Midwest and Rocky Mountain Region

PEWAUKEE, Wis., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inlanta Mortgage ,a fast-growing independent mortgage lender with 40 branch offices, announced it has opened a branch in Columbus, Ohio. The new office is led by Branch Manager Richie Peppers, who has more than 15 years' experience in the mortgage industry. The Columbus branch marks Inlanta's first office in the state of Ohio.

"I am very excited to be working with Inlanta Mortgage, one of the most forward-thinking mortgage companies in the industry today," said Peppers. "Inlanta delivers best-in-class customer service to both its customers and its referral partners. The support staff is always there for you to answer any questions and to help you move loans through the pipeline. While many lenders may make this claim, at Inlanta, everyone truly works as a team."

Kara Snyder also recently joined Inlanta's Columbus office as its business development manager.

The Columbus branch offers a wide variety of loans to meet the needs of borrowers, including conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, as well as construction loans. Peppers specializes in down payment assistance loans for first-time homebuyers who may not have a large down payment saved.

"We are thrilled to welcome Richie to Inlanta," said Paul Buege, president and COO. "Richie and his team are a valuable addition as we expand into Ohio. They are experienced mortgage professionals who are well-equipped to meet the growing demand from borrowers in the Columbus area. We're excited to serve homebuyers in Ohio, as well as in our other locations, as we expand around the country, and we look forward to helping them achieve their homeownership goals."

"The housing market in Columbus is one of the hottest markets in the U.S. right now," Peppers said. "Our team works hard to ensure that customers and referral partners have a smooth experience when getting a mortgage loan. We are there when our customers and our referral partners need us. And if that's at 8 p.m. on a Sunday night, we want them to know that they can count on us to be responsive."

Peppers is looking to hire loan officers and key support staff at the new Columbus branch. Inlanta is also looking to hire throughout its footprint, including in the Midwest, the Southeast and the Rocky Mountain region.

"Even during the COVID-10 pandemic, we're doing very well and have been breaking company records every month," Buege said. "Adding talented loan officers and support staff is a priority for us right now. We offer great benefits, outstanding people, excellent customer service and all the marketing and back office support needed to flourish in the mortgage business."

For more information on careers in the Columbus office, contact Beth Juergens, director of branch development, at (507) 248-3227. For more information on careers at Inlanta Mortgage, visit teaminlanta.com.

About InlantaInlanta Mortgage is a fast-growing independent mortgage banker with 40 branch offices and a current network of more than 270 mortgage experts licensed throughout 24 states. Founded in 1993, the Pewaukee, Wisconsin-based company is one of the nation's oldest independent mortgage lenders, providing exceptional service and a large suite of loan programs designed to help homebuyers achieve their mortgage financing goals.

Inlanta Mortgage has been named a National Mortgage News' "Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" in 2019 and 2020 and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplace for many years, most recently in 2020. The company has also been on Social Survey's "Top 10 Mortgage Companies in Customer Satisfaction" for 2017, 2018 and 2019. Inlanta has been consistently recognized as one of the "50 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For" by Mortgage Executive Magazine and one of the country's "Top Mortgage Employers" by National Mortgage Professional. For more information about Inlanta Mortgage, please visit Inlanta.com.

Press Contact Mary McGarity Strategic Vantage Marketing & Public Relations (203)260-5476 MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

Corporate Contact: Traci Huntemann-Piatt Inlanta Mortgage, Inc. (262) 505-1210 TraciHuntemannPiatt@Inlanta.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inlanta-mortgage-expanding-and-recruiting-loan-officers-opens-first-branch-in-ohio-301146958.html

SOURCE Inlanta Mortgage