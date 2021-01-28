Inland Empire Health Plan Welcomes San Bernardino County Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe To Governing Board

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) is proud to announce San Bernardino County Third District Supervisor Dawn Rowe has joined the health plan's Governing Board and will serve alongside the dedicated members who represent both Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

A Southern California native, Supervisor Rowe was appointed to the Board of Supervisors in December of 2018. Prior to this appointment, Rowe served on the Yucca Valley Town Council from 2010 to 2014 and was re-elected by her Third District constituents, initiating her first four-year term on the Board of Supervisors in December 2020.

"I am very excited to welcome Supervisor Rowe as the newest member of our Governing Board," said Chair Karen Spiegel, Riverside County Second District Supervisor. "Supervisor Rowe's experience representing some of San Bernardino County's most diverse communities, and her holistic approach to addressing and ensuring equitable access to healthcare, will be a valuable addition to our Board."

As the San Bernardino County Third District Supervisor, Rowe represents one of the largest districts in in the county, spanning the Mojave Basin to the mountain communities, and the city of Barstow to the valley communities. As County Supervisor, Rowe is focused on making San Bernardino County a business-friendly environment, improving infrastructure, and strengthening public safety.

"I'm excited to join the IEHP Governing Board and have a role in providing quality healthcare to Inland Empire residents," said Supervisor Rowe. "Affordable healthcare access continues to be a priority for working families in our region, and I want to ensure IEHP continues to meet their needs."

Supervisor Rowe joins the health plan's Governing Board which is comprised of four elected County Supervisors and three appointed members of the public.

Current members include: Karen Spiegel, Riverside County Second District Supervisor; Curt Hagman, Chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and Fourth District Supervisor; Daniel P. Anderson, President and CEO of Riverside Community Health Foundation; Jeff Hewitt, Riverside County Fifth District Supervisor; Andrew Williams, Joint County Public Member; and Eileen Zorn and former health care clinician and educator.

"Supervisor Rowe brings a wealth of public service experience and will be an effective representative on the IEHP board," said Vice-Chair, Curt Hagman, Chairman of the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors and Fourth District Supervisor. "Having her leadership will no doubt bring a new and fresh point of view in serving our community. I look forward to working with Supervisor Rowe in continuing IEHP's record of innovation and compassionate service."

Since the establishment of IEHP's Governing Board, the body has greatly supported and influenced the development and implementation of IEHP's Health Homes Program, the Housing Initiative, Behavioral Health Integration, and more.

"IEHP's Governing Board is unlike any other," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP Chief Executive Officer. "It's a true collaboration between the great minds of Riverside and San Bernardino counties with the goal of providing our residents optimal care and vibrant health. We are overjoyed to have Supervisor Rowe join this effort and are grateful for her service and commitment to IEHP Members, providers, team members, and the communities we serve."

About IEHPIEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.3 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

