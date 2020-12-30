Inland Empire Health Plan Earns 2020 ENERGY STAR® Certification

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has earned the United States Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) 2020 ENERGY STAR® certification with a star score of 85. This indicates that Inland Empire Health Plan's Atrium building in Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., is more energy efficient than 85% of similar properties nationwide.

The EPA's ENERGY STAR certification is the only certification in the country that is based on verified energy performance. According to ENERGY STAR, certified buildings are able to save energy, conserve funds and protect the environment by generating fewer greenhouse gas emissions than typical buildings. To be certified, a building must meet or exceed a star rating of 75.

IEHP's Atrium supports 2,300 employees (team members) and is more than 400,000 square feet. The health plan, which moved their headquarters from San Bernardino to Rancho Cucamonga in 2013, has made consistent strides to ensure building operations run as efficiently as possible.

"I am really proud of IEHP's commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency," said Angelo Cox, IEHP senior director of facilities. "We take our responsibility to care for our communities and environment seriously and value this recognition of our efforts."

Although the majority of the health plan's team members are currently working from home, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team is eager to continue to improve and increase their STAR score in the future.

"We're very proud to have our headquarters named an ENERGY STAR certified building," said Susie White, IEHP chief operating officer. "As one of the largest employers in Rancho Cucamonga, it is our corporate social responsibility to carry out our business operations as energy efficient as possible. It's very important to us and we look forward to continuing to find new ways to make our environment and communities a healthier place."

To learn more about ENERGY STAR certifications, visit ENERGYSTAR.GOV

About IEHP

IEHP, Inland Empire Health Plan, is one of the top 10 largest Medicaid health plans and the largest not-for-profit Medicare-Medicaid plan in the country. With a network of more than 6,400 Providers and more than 2,000 employees, IEHP serves more than 1.3 million residents in Riverside and San Bernardino counties who are enrolled in Medicaid or Cal MediConnect Plan (Medicare-Medicaid Plan). Through a dynamic partnership with Providers and Community, award-winning service and innovative products, IEHP is fully committed to advocating for our Members and providing them with quality, accessible and wellness-based health care services. For more information, visit iehp.org.

