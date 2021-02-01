Inland Empire Health Plan Celebrates Top Workplace Award

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP) has been named a winner of the Inland Empire Top Workplaces 2020 Award and has placed second in the United States Healthcare Industry (based on organization size category 1000-2499) for scoring in the 91 st percentile in a recent Energage Survey. The survey highlighted IEHP's engaged and mission-oriented employees, clued-in leaders, innovation, and strong commitment to company values.

The survey was administered to IEHP's 2,300 employees in August 2020, nearly six months after the health plan transitioned most of its staff to work from home amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The employee survey participation rate was 93%—well above average for most organizations.

"Our high engagement scores reflect the strong culture that exists at IEHP, despite the circumstances," said Janet Nix, Ed.D., IEHP chief organizational development officer. "IEHP's team culture is based on strong relationships with each other in doing the right thing for our members, providers and each other. These results show that we have not lost that commitment and can still connect with each other in a significant way to carry out our mission!"

Survey results indicated a strong confidence in leadership and company direction. In addition, IEHP employees reported feeling appreciated, encouraged to have a work-life balance, able to openly share new ideas, and proud to do meaningful work. "Seeing these qualitative aspects of IEHP's culture come forward in measurable data is exciting," added Dr. Nix. "These are the factors that make IEHP so unique and reflects the true joy our employees feel to be a part of the team."

"I am able to work in my profession doing what I love, serving others and making a difference in their lives under the direction of responsible, honest and caring managers," expressed an IEHP Behavioral Health and Care Management employee in the survey. "I am part of this company because its mission and goals are a reality in our service to members and to us as team members. I am blessed and proud to work for IEHP and I am not gaining anything in return for saying that because this survey is anonymous. And my fellow team members feel the same."

Following through on IEHP's mission to heal and inspire the human spirit, health plan employees continued to support the local community in both traditional and new ways. Efforts included collaboration with local health agencies and organizations to adjust contracts to better support providers, the donation of more than two million PPE units, and participation in more than 450 community events and activities in 2020.

"IEHP team members will stop at nothing to ensure our communities enjoy optimal care and vibrant health," said Jarrod McNaughton, IEHP chief executive officer. "We are incredibly fortunate to have such a dedicated and committed team supporting our members, providers and communities in the caring way they do. We look forward to diving further into the survey data to adjust and find additional ways to better support our team members both in and out of the office."

To learn more, visit Inland Empire Health Plan's Top Workplaces Profile.

