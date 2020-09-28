Inkling Partners With OpenSesame To Simplify Integration Of 20,000 Modern ELearning Courses

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling , a global leader in modern digital learning solutions, today announced that it has joined forces with OpenSesame , the global elearning innovator, to streamline access to more than 20,000 modern elearning courses. The partnership enables users to easily access the world's top publishers through OpenSesame and easily import them into the Inkling Learning Pathways system.

"Both Inkling and OpenSesame share strong relationships with common clients in key markets like retail, life sciences, healthcare and technology," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "Together, we can offer even greater flexibility to our customers by providing access to an extensive catalog of excellent off-the-shelf elearning courses curated by OpenSesame, managed and delivered through our end-to-end modern learning platform and our Inkling Learning Pathways application."

Inkling Learning Pathways is a mobile-first solution that enables users to complete structured courses at their own pace, and easily reference material later when needed. Employees can take courses anytime, anywhere, and on any device, and quickly obtain trainer sign offs to track completions and show competency. The platform also helps managers measure results and track individual and team progress.

"Inkling has built a strong reputation for custom content authoring and distribution. Now, with OpenSesame, leading organizations can quickly and easily select from more than 20,000 courses in our comprehensive catalog to add to Inkling Learning Pathways," said Tom Turnbull, vice president, Partnerships at OpenSesame. "Together, we're bringing our customers' modern-day learning dreams alive."

OpenSesame offers the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world's top publishers. The company has partnered with Inkling to curate the top 25 courses in each key vertical, and delivers modern learning resources for compliance, onboarding, leadership training and more. These unique bundles are only available through the Inkling and OpenSesame partnership. Clients will also have the option of choosing larger curated bundles and an unlimited access option if they choose.

Inkling and OpenSesame will collaborate on pipeline opportunities and sales, and participate together at industry events. OpenSesame recently sponsored the Inkling Illuminate user conference, a virtual event that was held September 14-17, 2020.

About Inkling

Inkling is a leading, global, modern learning platform designed for today's learners and today's work. The company delivers your most critical knowledge to your people in the flow of work, anytime, anywhere and on any device. With easy content authoring, simplified learning paths, a modern learning experience and meaningful insights, Inkling's modern operational learning platform delivers learning flawlessly and with simplicity. Leading brands trust Inkling to help them efficiently onboard employees, ensure continued performance enablement, and successfully execute corporate initiatives while providing new levels of visibility into critical operating metrics. Founded in 2009 Inkling is based in San Francisco, Calif. For more information about Inkling, visit www.inkling.com .

About OpenSesame

OpenSesame helps develop the world's most productive and admired workforces. With the most comprehensive catalog of elearning courses from the world's top publishers, we are here to help you every step of the way, from finding courses, mapping them to your core competencies, syncing them with your LMS to increasing utilization and improving your L&D programs. Not only will you have the flexibility of multiple purchasing options from OpenSesame, you'll find it simple to use and administer your elearning courses. To learn more, visit www.opensesame.com .

