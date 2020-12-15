Inkling Honored With 15 Brandon Hall Group 2020 Excellence Awards In Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inkling, a global leader in digital learning solutions, today announced that it won a record 15 Excellence in Technology awards from the Brandon Hall Group. These included eight Gold awards, four Silvers, and three Bronze awards for Inkling's innovative modern learning platform, native mobile training capabilities, content management and content authoring at workspeed, and delivering learning agility during the COVID-19 crisis. Including the 16 HCM Excellence Awards Brandon Hall awarded Inkling in September , Inkling won a total of 31 Brandon Hall awards in 2020 spanning the Human Capital Management (HCM) and Technology categories.

"The COVID-19 crisis has brought incredible change and obstacles to nearly every aspect of business and highlighted the crucial need for businesses to reimagine how they train and certify their learners, with an eye toward using truly native mobile technologies and providing a superior anytime, anywhere learner experience," said Inkling CEO Jeff Carr. "We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from Brandon Hall Group for the work our team has done to help organizations of all types develop the agility to quickly adapt to their constantly changing business environments and ensure their learners stay up to speed with the latest information to perform their jobs with a high level of confidence and skill."

Inkling was recognized in the following categories: GOLD

Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training

Best Advance in Content Authoring Technology

Best Advance in Performance Support Technology

SILVER

Best Advance in Unique Learning Technology

Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training

Best Advance in Performance Support Technology

Best Advance in Mobile Learning Technology

BRONZE

Best Advance in Content Authoring Technology

Best Advance in Content Management Technology (CMT)

Best Advance in Learning Management Technology for External Training

"Technology is the great enabler of human capital management initiatives. It has never been more important than during this rapid evolution of remote work that challenged everyone to instantly adapt," said Brandon Hall Group COO and awards program head Rachel Cooke. "Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are critical drivers of their organizations' success, especially in these disruptive times. Their solutions resulted in substantial benefits to their business and the human capital management function. That is the ultimate differentiator: the positive business impact of technology."

A panel of independent senior industry experts and Brandon Hall Group senior analysts and executives evaluated the entries based upon the following criteria:

Product: What was the product's breakthrough innovation?

Unique differentiators: What makes the product unique, and how does it differ from any competing products?

Value proposition: What problem does the product solve and/or what need does this product address?

Measurable results: What benefits can customers expect to experience as a result of using this product?

