Ink Resins Market | $ 1.03 Billion Growth Expected During 2021-2025 | 17000 Technavio Research Reports

The ink resins market is expected to grow by USD 1.03 billion during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the ink resins market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The ink resins market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth is likely to increase in 2021 as compared to 2020.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planningto mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Ink Resins Market Participants:

Allnex Netherlands BV

Allnex Netherlands BV offers 3D printing resins which are used in 3D printing additive manufacturing abundantly in the Allnex wide portfolio of oligomers and monomers, these resins can help complete formulation needs.

Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.

Arakawa Chemical Industries Co. Ltd. offers Resin modified phenolic resin, Polyurethane resin, Maleic resin, and Alkyd resin.

BASF SE

BASF SE company offers PreThink INK.

Ink Resins Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

The ink resins market is segmented as below:

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



The Middle East and Africa

and

South Americ

Process

Lithography Printing



Flexography Printing



Gravure Printing



Others

The ink resins market is driven by the increasing demand for flexible packaging in China. In addition, the rising demand for green-resins technology for offset ink makers is expected to trigger the ink resins market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

