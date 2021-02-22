Inhibikase Therapeutics To Present At The American Society Of Experimental Neurotherapeutics (ASENT) Conference

ATLANTA, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (Inhibikase), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders, today announced that it will present findings from its oral therapy studies for its lead agent IkT-148009 in progressive disease models of Parkinson's at the American Society of Experimental Neurotherapeutics (ASENT) 2021 Annual Meeting, being held virtually from February 22 - 25, 2021.

Inhibikase's President and Chief Executive Officer, Milton Werner, Ph.D. will describe the benefits observed following therapeutic, oral, daily administration of IkT-148009 in humanized mouse models of slowly progressive Parkinson's disease (PD). These outcomes suggest a mechanistic understanding of the role of alpha-synuclein plaques in the onset of disease.

Details for the presentation are below:

Event: American Society of Experimental Neurotherapeutics Conference Session: Symposium on Parkinson's Disease: New Approaches Presentation Title: Disease modification of Parkinson's Disease through oral kinase inhibitor therapy Presentation Date: Thursday, February 25, 2021 Time: 10: 20-10:40am ET

Following the presentation, there will be a live panel discussion and Q&A session from 11:00-11:15am ET.

"We are excited to share some of the preclinical results of our IkT-148009 program at the ASENT 2021 conference. C-Abl is believed to be activated by the presence of alpha-synuclein plaque within affected neurons and subsequently, chemically modifies them, which we believe is a key event initiating the disease process in PD," stated Dr. Werner. "We believe that IkT-148009, may have the potential to alter the course of PD and transform the lives of millions of patients worldwide."

IkT-148009 is intended to be a once daily oral therapy to modify the progression of PD and has demonstrated functional recovery in animal models of Parkinson's disease in the brain and gastrointestinal, or GI, tract, two major organs affected by PD in humans. IkT-148009 is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of PD.

About Inhibikase ( www.inhibikase.com) Inhibikase (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Inhibikase's multi-therapeutic pipeline focuses on neurodegeneration and its lead program IkT-148009, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase (c-Abl) inhibitor, targets the treatment of Parkinson's disease inside and outside the brain. Inhibikase is currently dosing patients in its Phase I, randomized single ascending dose and multiple ascending dose in study to determine the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of IkT-148009 in older and healthy subjects. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

Forward-Looking StatementsThis press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the closing of the initial public offering and the proceeds of the initial public offering, are based on Inhibikase's current expectations and assumptions. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Inhibikase's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Inhibikase's filings with the SEC, including its registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-240036), including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Inhibikase undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Company Contact: Milton H. Werner, PhDPresident & CEO678-392-3419 info@inhibikase.com

Investor Relations: Alex LoboSternIR, Inc. alex.lobo@sternir.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inhibikase-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-american-society-of-experimental-neurotherapeutics-asent-conference-301232095.html

SOURCE Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.