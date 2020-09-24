Inhabit IQ Announces Eric Broughton As Chief Strategy Officer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InhabitIQ, a unique collective of tech-forward products serving the residential, commercial and vacation rental management industries, announced today that Eric R. Broughton has joined the organization as Chief Strategy Officer.

In his position, Broughton will work across the Inhabit portfolio to fuel the company's next stage of growth with a focus on go-to-market strategy, product, operations, and M&A.

"Inhabit IQ has achieved significant success by helping our clients achieve their goals, and it's gratifying to add a proven leader like Eric to our talented executive team," said Lisa Stinnett, CEO of Inhabit. "He brings to the role a rare blend of corporate leadership and entrepreneurialism that will help guide the company into the next chapter, while continuing our mission to deliver valuable solutions that enhance our property managers' businesses."

After Broughton's residential property management software, ApartmentJet, was acquired by Expedia Group, he served as the company's General Manager of Multifamily Solutions, delivering innovative technology platforms to the largest real estate owners and operators in the world. With a relentless focus on client success, he will bring a cohesive vision across the residential, commercial, and vacation rental verticals, specifically in fostering a commitment to product and innovation.

Broughton added: "For years, I've admired the companies and people that have joined the Inhabit IQ platform, from former team members to fellow innovators in the burgeoning real estate software space. This is a wonderful opportunity to usher in the next wave of growth for the company and advance the role of world-class technology solutions for these markets. I look forward to working with Lisa and her team."

About Inhabit IQInhabit IQ is a unique collective of tech-forward companies serving the vacation and property management industries. Our brands' strategic partnerships deliver best-in-class software solutions and services while fostering innovation and collaboration with like-minded entrepreneurs and industry leaders. We believe that property managers should have the opportunity to choose platforms that best support their business goals and benefit from strategic partnerships across our ecosystem. To learn more, visit InhabitIQ.com.

