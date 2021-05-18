Ingredion Releases 2020 Sustainability Report

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) - Get Report, a leading global provider of ingredient solutions to the food and beverage industry, today released its All Life sustainability report, which highlights the Company's progress and accomplishments toward its established 2030 global sustainability goals. The report outlines the Company's transparent sustainability agenda toward people & planet safety, human rights, DEI & belonging, innovation, environmental impact, biodiversity protection, sustainable and regenerative agriculture, food security and community impact.

"We believe that operating sustainably is a shared responsibility that provides exciting opportunities to collaborate with our customers and all stakeholders to contribute to a more sustainable future," said Jim Zallie, Ingredion's president and chief executive officer. "As we executed our strategy in 2020, ESG was sharply in focus as we established ambitious targets for plastic neutrality, greenhouse gas emissions, water conservation and sustainable agriculture and we will continue to actively engage with stakeholders to further broaden our agenda."

To read the full report, visit: https://www.ingredion.com/na/en-us/company/meet-ingredion/sustainability.html

ABOUT INGREDION Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) - Get Report headquartered in the suburbs of Chicago, is a leading global ingredient solutions provider serving customers in more than 120 countries. With 2020 annual net sales of $6 billion, the Company turns grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant-based materials into value-added ingredient solutions for the food, beverage, animal nutrition, brewing and industrial markets. With Ingredion's Idea Labs ® innovation centers around the world and approximately 12,000 employees, the Company co-creates with customers and fulfills its purpose of bringing the potential of people, nature and technology together to make life better. Visit ingredion.com for more information and the latest Company news.

