Ingles To Provide Paid Time To Vaccinated Associates

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) - Get Report announces plans to provide paid time for its fully vaccinated associates. Full-time associates will receive ten hours of paid time and part-time associates will receive five hours of paid time once they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

In addition, Ingles has hosted vaccination clinics at its corporate headquarters and distribution center in Black Mountain, North Carolina for the convenience of its associates. Each of Ingles' pharmacies in North Carolina, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee is currently administering COVID-19 vaccines. Availability can vary, so customers can register for vaccination at www.ingles-markets.com or can call the pharmacy at a nearby store.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading grocer with operations in six southeastern states. Headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina, the Company operates 198 supermarkets. To learn more about Ingles Markets and our efforts to end hunger and aid in the education of children, visit ingles-markets.com.

