Ingles Markets, Incorporated Pharmacy To Partner With HHS To Administer COVID-19 Vaccines

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) - Get Report has announced that the company will be partnering with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to provide the administration of the coming COVID-19 vaccine. Ingles Pharmacies will receive direct allocations of COVID-19 vaccine once a vaccine is approved for its safety and efficacy and recommended for use in the United States.

"We are honored to have been selected to partake in the plan to maximize access to COVID-19 vaccines and to serve our patients and communities; our goal is to provide convenient and safe administration of vaccines," said Ron Freeman, Chief Financial Officer.

The company has administered influenza vaccines in the midst of the pandemic; during this season, Ingles Pharmacy administered a record number of flu vaccinations. They plan to prioritize the safety and health of their community by continuing heightened cleaning measures and precautions, educating their customers, and wearing protective equipment.

