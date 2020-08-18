Ingevity Continues To Purify, Protect And Enhance The World Through Sustainability Initiatives, Publishes 2019 Report

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) - Get Report today published its 2019 sustainability report, detailing the company's ongoing commitment to operating as a sustainable organization. The full report is available at: Ingevity.com/about/sustainability.

"Ingevity's sustainability framework is aimed at creating value for stakeholders and enabling the company to fulfill its purpose—to purify, protect and enhance the world around us," said Rick Kelson, Ingevity's chairman of the board, and interim president and CEO. "Our sustainability initiative is helping to drive our business forward by taking a holistic approach to managing our company, ultimately aiding the long-term viability of our company while meeting short-term challenges. We are proud of the achievements shared in our 2019 report and look forward to continuing the dialogue as we share progress on our new sustainability initiatives."

The 2019 report provides new information regarding our 2019 performance, outlining key performance indicators and management practices for each of Ingevity's pillars of sustainability. Additional features that are new to this report include:

Ingevity's first set of sustainability goals, which reflect Ingevity's commitment to integrate responsible economic, environmental and social principles into its global business strategy.

Third-party life cycle assessment summaries for two of Ingevity's most important products, Nuchar® and Evotherm,® which indicate that the greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction benefits from both products greatly exceed the scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions generated from manufacturing and using them.

A new section called, "Innovating New Solutions for a Sustainable Future," which showcases the benefits and end-use applications of Ingevity products.

An update on the company's progress regarding Inclusion and Diversity initiatives in light of recent events related to racial injustice.

A special section outlining the measures we have taken to mitigate our risks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company plans to report on its sustainability journey every two years, with updates in the alternating years. To view Ingevity's 2019 sustainability report, or learn more about the company's sustainability initiative, please visit: www.ingevity.com/about/sustainability.

Ingevity's 2019 sustainability report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, core option. The company self-certifies that the information and data in the report is as accurate and inclusive as possible, as reflected by the management systems that were in place prior to January 1, 2020.

Ingevity provides specialty chemicals, high-performance carbon materials and engineered polymers that purify, protect and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, Ingevity develops, manufactures, and brings to market products and processes that help customers solve complex problems. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bio-plastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NGVT) - Get Report. For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

