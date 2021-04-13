Ingevity Announces Details For Upcoming Webinar On Activated Carbon's Runway With The Internal Combustion Engine

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) - Get Report today announced that it will hold a live webinar to discuss activated carbon's runway with the internal combustion engine on April 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. (Eastern). This is the first event in a previously announced webinar series that will serve to continue educating analysts and investors on the dynamics and macro trends influencing its businesses and some of the strategic innovation efforts the company is making in both operating segments to drive growth.

Presenters will include Ed Woodcock, executive vice president and president, Performance Materials, and Mike Tschantz, senior director, government relations. John Fortson, president and CEO, and Jack Maurer, senior vice president, public affairs and investor relations, will also be available for questions.

The webinar will be conducted via webcast and can be accessed through Ingevity's Investor Relations site, or via this link: Ingevity activated carbon's runway with the internal combustion engine webinar.

This event will also be accessible by teleconference by dialing 877-407-2991 (inside the U.S.) or 201-389-0925 (outside the U.S.), at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

For those unable to join the live event, a replay of the webinar will be available beginning at approximately 2 p.m. (Eastern) on April 14, 2021, through May 12, 2021, at: Ingevity activated carbon's runway with the internal combustion engine replay.

Information on how to access the webinar and teleconference, along with a slide deck containing other relevant business information, will be posted to the events page on the investors section of Ingevity's website prior to the call.

For a full list of upcoming webinars in this series, please see the press release issued by Ingevity on March 11, 2021.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers; and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon. These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,750 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NGVT) - Get Report. For more information visit www.ingevity.com.

About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements generally include the words "will," "plans," "intends," "targets," "expects," "outlook," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, expected financial positions, results of operations and cash flows; financing plans; business strategies and expectations; operating plans; and the impact of COVID-19. Actual results could differ materially from the views expressed. Factors that could cause actual results to materially differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, or that could cause other forward-looking statements to prove incorrect, include, without limitation, adverse effects from the COVID-19 pandemic; adverse effects of general economic and financial conditions; risks related to international sales and operations; and the other factors detailed from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC, including those described under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Ingevity assumes no obligation to provide any revisions to, or update, any projections and forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

