Ingersoll Rand Initiates Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) - Get Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) Report, a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of common stock payable on December 17, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 10, 2021. This is the first quarterly dividend to be paid by the company as part of its new dividend program, which was recently announced during the presentation of its M&A-focused capital allocation strategy at an investor call on September 2, 2021.

