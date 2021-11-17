Ingersoll Rand Hosts Virtual 2021 Investor Day On Thursday, November 18

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) - Get Ingersoll-Rand Plc (IR) Report, a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, is hosting a virtual Investor Day from 8:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EST on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Chairman, president and CEO Vicente Reynal, CFO Vik Kini, and key business and corporate leaders will discuss Ingersoll Rand's growth strategies, market opportunities, sustainable competitive advantages and 2025 financial targets.

Webcast Registration

Please click here to register for the event, which can also be accessed via the Events and Presentations section of the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website ( https://investors.irco.com). A replay of the webcast will be available after conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the Ingersoll Rand Investor Relations website.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities.

