Ingersoll Rand Diversity, Equity and Inclusion 2025 Goals (Graphic: Business Wire).

Ingersoll Rand Inc., a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, further advances its environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey with the launch of 2025 diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) goals. Ingersoll Rand will increase the hiring and retention of women and underrepresented talent; bolster growth and equal opportunity actions, and increase employees' sense of belonging, among other opportunities to advance DE&I initiatives.

"I am proud our value of fostering inspired teams is driving a culture that cultivates a sense of belonging, empowerment and respect for employees across the globe," said Vicente Reynal, Ingersoll Rand CEO. "I also recognize this is hard work and will take time. We continue to leverage the Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX) IDM process to accelerate our DE&I growth objectives, as we do every other critical initiative in our company. We're bringing the same intentionality and thoughtfulness to our culture that we bring to every other important part of our business, to ensure everyone can bring their most talented selves to work."

Ingersoll Rand commits to making a positive impact on our shared planet with these 2025 diversity, equity and inclusion goals :

Representation: Increase Diversity of Talent Increase under-represented talent in the U.S. workforce to at least 30% Increase global employment of women to at least 25%



Advancement: Navigate Career Paths Increase "growth" and "equal opportunity" on employee engagement survey to top percentile ranking among all companies



Experience: Foster a Sense of Belonging Increase "belonging" on employee engagement survey to top percentile ranking among all companies Build networks, mentoring and sponsorships



A participant in the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge since 2019, Ingersoll Rand's Board of Director members are 50% diverse in gender or ethnicity, and executive management team is more than 40% ethnic diversity, including Indian, Hispanic and Middle Eastern. In 2020, the company introduced its powerful initiative called "Lean into Change" where employees from across the company participated in culturally sensitive conversations with trust and transparency. Profiles in Diversity Journal recognized this Ingersoll Rand initiative with a Top 10 Innovations in Diversity Award.

"We know a company culture of belonging correlates with more positive career outcomes and heightened customer satisfaction and growth," said Jenny Clemente, global director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at Ingersoll Rand. "To ensure that culture takes root, we strive to engage everyone in our efforts to build stronger global connections, advocate for positive change and pursue a more inclusive culture that sparks innovation, creativity and engagement from our employees."

The company will drive accountability and progress through IRX, and provide transparency on progress through its annual Sustainability Report. Ingersoll Rand's 2020 Sustainability Report is scheduled to be released in May 2021. For more information about Ingersoll Rand inclusion groups and DE&I information, please visit: https://www.irco.com/en-us/company/at-our-core/diversity-and-inclusion.

