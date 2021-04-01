Ingersoll Rand Completes Sale Of Majority Interest In High Pressure Solutions Segment To American Industrial Partners

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) - Get Report, a global provider of mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions, completed the majority interest sale of its High Pressure Solutions (HPS) Segment to the private equity firm American Industrial Partners (AIP), effective April 1. Use of Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX) accelerated the timeline to complete the complex transaction and enabled Ingersoll Rand to over deliver on its commitment to close in the first half of 2021.

Ingersoll Rand will retain a 45% common equity interest in the business in accordance with the agreement to sell a majority interest in HPS for approximately $300 million, which the company will use to support core, sustainability-oriented growth initiatives.

This transaction significantly reduces Ingersoll Rand's direct exposure to the upstream oil and gas market to non-material revenue exposure of <2% of total expected 2021 revenue. In addition:

The High Pressure Solutions Segment is not included in the company's 2021 guidance.

Results from the High Pressure Solutions Segment will be reported in discontinued operations for the first quarter of 2021 and comparable prior periods will be recast on a consistent basis.

Going forward, the company's equity method earnings from the High Pressure Solutions Segment will be reported in other income in continuing operations

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) - Get Report, driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

About American Industrial Partners

American Industrial Partners is an operationally oriented private equity firm that makes control investments in industrial businesses serving domestic and global markets. The firm has deep roots in the industrial economy and has been active in private equity investing since 1989. To date, AIP has completed over 100 transactions and currently has more than $7 billion of assets under management on behalf of leading pension, endowment, and financial institutions. For more information on AIP, visit www.americanindustrial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements that relate to the sale of the majority of assets of the High Pressure Solutions segment and the expected benefits of the transaction. These forward-looking statements are based on Ingersoll Rand's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from these current expectations. Such risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to: our ability to fully realize the expected benefits of the transaction; negative effects of announcement or consummation of the transaction on the market price of the company's common stock; significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities; general economic and business conditions that may impact the companies in connection with the transaction; unanticipated expenses such as litigation or legal settlement expenses; changes in capital market conditions; and the impact of the transaction on the company's employees, customers and suppliers. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. The inclusion of such statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Additional factors that could cause Ingersoll Rand's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), as such factors may be updated from time to time in its periodic filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The foregoing list of important factors is not exclusive.

Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Ingersoll Rand undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or development, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.

