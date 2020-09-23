INGENICO GROUP: Ingenico Group Receives The EcoVadis Platinum Medal For Its CSR Performance And Joins The Top 1 Percent Of Assessed Companies

Ingenico Group receives the EcoVadis Platinum medal for its CSR performance and joins the top 1 percent of assessed companies Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payments is proud to receive the Platinum EcoVadis...

Ingenico Group receives the EcoVadis Platinum medal for its CSR performance and joins the top 1 percent of assessed companies

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING), the global leader in seamless payments is proud to receive the Platinum EcoVadis Medal, the highest distinction awarded by the independent platform that assesses companies' social and environmental performance.

This year, with a 4-point improvement on its previous year, Ingenico reaches the global score of 74/100, placing the Group among the top 1 percent of companies assessed by EcoVadis.

This progression 1 confirms Ingenico's long term commitment to promoting Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) within the Group, relying on its dedicated "SHARE 2" programme. This 5-year plan follows on from the measures already initiated by the Group in 2015 and is based around four key action fields: governance, corporate citizenship, human capital and environment. The aim of "SHARE" is to address the key issues that Ingenico has identified in the payments sector, whether these are social, economic or environmental.

This year, Ingenico was specially rewarded by EcoVadis for its performance in the field of social and human rights as well as for managing responsibly its supply chain, with scores of 80 out of 100. These high scores most particularly reward its efforts in China, where its occupational health and safety management system is OHSAS 18001 certified, and the strengthening of its responsible purchasing approach with its direct suppliers involved in the Group's payment terminals manufacturing.

For Marine Le Picard, CSR Director, Ingenico Group : "As part of our CSR approach, we have set ourselves the mission of making the act of payment more inclusive, a goal that is even more crucial within the current macro-economic context of the Covid-19 health crisis. Today, we are proud to receive this EcoVadis distinction rewarding the collective commitment of the company. Our responsible development strategy remains a priority for Ingenico Group and is part of a path that we are committed to pursue over the long term. »

About Ingenico Group

Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is shaping the future of payments for sustainable and inclusive growth. As a global leader in seamless payments, we provide merchants with smart, trusted and secure solutions to empower commerce across all channels and enable simplification of payments and deliver customer promises. We are the trusted and proactive world-class partner for financial institutions and retailers, from small merchants to the world's best-known global brands. We have a global footprint with more than 8,000 employees, 90 nationalities and a commercial presence in 170 countries. Our international community of payment experts anticipates the evolutions of commerce and consumer lifestyles to provide our clients with leading-edge complete solutions wherever they are needed. www.ingenico.com @ingenico

For more experts' views, visit our blog .

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is the world's most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, intelligence and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. Backed by a powerful technology platform and a global team of domain experts, EcoVadis' easy-to-use and actionable sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. Industry leaders such as Johnson & Johnson, Verizon, L'Oréal, Subway, Nestlé, Salesforce, Michelin and BASF are among the more than 65,000 businesses on the EcoVadis network, all working with a single methodology to evaluate, collaborate and improve sustainability performance in order to protect their brands, foster transparency and innovation, and accelerate growth. Learn more on ecovadis.com , Twitter or LinkedIn .

