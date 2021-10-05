INFUSEmedia Launches Free Service For Businesses Impacted By The Pandemic

Leading demand generation organization provides free leads and complementary resources for small and medium-sized businesses struggling due to the impact of the pandemic.

NEWTON, Mass., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INFUSEmedia, a premier demand generation company, is supporting small and medium-sized businesses around the world by offering its proprietary lead generation service at no cost. Qualifying businesses will receive 100 leads plus a corresponding marketing support kit. INFUSEmedia is offering help free of charge or obligation to the businesses with the aim of powering their success despite a global pandemic.

Specifically, businesses will receive:

100 free leads.With a network of 138+ million B2B decision-makers from 15+ million companies, and employing an industry-first, multi-channel engine, INFUSEmedia delivers exceptional quality leads.

Nurturing kit.Includes everything businesses need to foster new relationships:

Lead nurturing guide;

Marketing or SDR email template pack;

Customized banner advertising set, designed and written by the top demand generation professionals.

"At INFUSEmedia we believe in positively impacting the communities where we live and work. I am sympathetic to the pressures on small and medium-sized businesses to simply survive through the impacts of the pandemic—even now, more than 18 months into it. With INFUSEmedia 100, we want to foster new long-lasting relationships for our clients with their prospects and help them garner business when so many are unable to do just that," said Alexander Kesler, Founder & CEO of INFUSEmedia.

The company's 2020 program, a predecessor to INFUSEmedia 100, was acknowledged by a number of recognitions, including the Stevie, Best in Biz, VEGA, Tech Cares, and AVA Digital Awards, among others. In the early months of the pandemic, INFUSEmedia provided over 25,000 leads to 250+ businesses, generating new customers for SMBs whose growth was stifled by the downturns in the economy. INFUSEmedia is committed to keep doing its part to restart the economic growth once again.

Those businesses that are interested in applying for the program can learn more details on its official website .

About INFUSEmedia

INFUSEmedia is an award-winning, fully integrated, data-fueled demand generation engine designed to help B2B organizations drive qualified interest. Supported by the latest innovations in digital marketing, the company generates leads by strategically promoting content through social, programmatic, mobile, and direct outreach campaigns. INFUSEmedia's content marketing engine, data-driven demand generation tactics, and a global database of B2B decision-makers in 24 verticals allow marketers to reach target audiences with precision and scale. INFUSEmedia is a three-time Inc. 500/5000 honoree as the fastest-growing private company in America.

