Infrastructure Coalition Updates Policy Playbook; U.S. Sen. Cortez Masto, U.S. Rep. Stanton, Mayor David Holt, Mayor Eric Garcetti To Unveil/Discuss Latest Accelerator For America Action 'New Playbook For Infrastructure'

WHAT:While other approaches to infrastructure policy draw from past best practices, this effort was uniquely created during the pandemic and with a focus on recovery. This virtual event will unveil and discuss updates to " America's New Playbook for Infrastructure " that was originally released in June. It has since been updated as the pandemic and political situations have changed and according to feedback received as it has been shared with policymakers in Washington, D.C. and with America's mayors. The Playbook comprises specific and actionable recommendations informed by mayors on the front lines, the businesses and experts who build and finance our infrastructure, and by leading researchers.

Infrastructure Coalition Policy Playbook/Event — March 1

WHO:

U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (NV)

(NV) U.S. Rep. Greg Stanton (AZ)

(AZ) Mayor David Holt , Oklahoma City, OK and Accelerator for America Advisory Council Member

, and Accelerator for America Advisory Council Member Mayor Eric Garcetti , City of Los Angeles, CA and Accelerator for America Co-Founder & Advisory Council Chair

WHEN: Monday, March 1, 2021; 12pm PT | 3pm ET

BACKGROUND: https://www.acceleratorforamerica.org/infrastructure-partnership

