Infrastructure Canada And Community Foundations Of Canada Unveils Canada Healthy Communities Initiative Projects Awarded First Round Of Funding

OTTAWA, ON, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - As Canada makes progress in the fight against COVID-19, Canadians are looking forward to returning to community spaces. To keep residents safe and healthy, support economic recovery, create jobs, and build vibrant, resilient communities, local governments and community partners across the country are adapting their spaces and services.

Today, Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, joined Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador, Andrea Dicks, President of Community Foundations of Canada, and Mary W. Rowe, President and CEO of the Canadian Urban Institute, to announce federal funding from the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative. Also in attendance was Todd Russell, President of the NunatuKavut Community Council, whose project Building Resilience in NunatuKavut was supported by $241,000 in federal funding from the first round of the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative.

The Building Resilience in NunatuKavut project aims at transforming public spaces in response to COVID-19 to create stronger connections, sustainability and provide a healthy and safe environment in NunatuKavut communities. This project has two components that will help build community resiliency and sustainability benefiting the whole territory. Digital solutions, such as upgrading video conferencing capacity, will bring people together across remote communities, providing opportunities for participation and engagement in a COVID-19 world. Another component will create agriculture infrastructure in the form of two community greenhouses with the ability to grow produce year-round to improve food security and provide education and awareness opportunities for schools and community members.

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is a $31-million investment to build safer spaces and ensure a higher quality of life for people across the country, by helping communities adapt to the challenges presented by COVID-19. Visit healthycommunitiesinitiative.ca to see an interactive map providing details of projects supported through the first round of funding.

The second round of funding for the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is open, and the application period will close on June 25, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. PST. Applicants can apply for funding ranging from $5,000 to $250,000 for eligible projects, within an overall envelope of $31 million in federal government funding.

Quotes

"Communities are at the heart of Canada's towns and cities where people live, work and raise their families. The Building Resilience in NunatuKavut project is a great example of how communities can adapt to the challenges of COVID-19 and ensure a higher quality of life for people across the country using problem-solving ideas. With this funding, the NunatuKavut communities will be able to better connect to other remote communities, as well as enhance their agricultural infrastructure to improve food security across the territory."

Andy Fillmore, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Member of Parliament for Halifax

"We know that the COVID-19 pandemic has put further strain on communities across our country, impacting the vibrancy of our neighbourhoods. Getting the Building Resilience in NunatuKavut project off the ground will positively impact the well-being of the NunatuKavut communities now and into the future, and I am thrilled that the Government of Canada, through the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative, is a partner in supporting these communities."

Yvonne Jones, Member of Parliament for Labrador

"The Healthy Communities Initiative is supporting community-led organizations across Canada to bring people together in our communities both in person and digitally, while respecting public health measures. These projects show us the creativity and resourcefulness of communities as they create temporary and longer-lasting solutions that enable people to connect and access public spaces safely."

Andrea Dicks, President, Community Foundations of Canada

"Round one of the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative supported important, inspiring placemaking projects across the country. Many of these projects were made possible by multiple partnerships, ensuring they serve a wide variety of constituencies, reach new audiences and have great impact. I encourage everyone to explore the interactive project map available online and see the creativity that applicants brought to the challenge of making safer and more equitable cities. The upcoming mobilization sessions will also be a great source for project ideas for the second round of applications, open now to June 25."

Mary W. Rowe, President and CEO, Canadian Urban Institute

"Nakummek to the Government of Canada and the other partners for supporting this innovative project. As in other northern regions in Canada, NunatuKavut Inuit face urgent needs due to a number of factors, including remoteness, poor infrastructure, transportation and chronic health issues. These are further exacerbated by varying degrees of food, heat and water insecurities across our territory, which are now heightened during the global pandemic. This project enables the NunatuKavut Community Council to build on our own COVID-19 programming and initiatives to help address food insecurities in our communities and encourage knowledge transfer across generations. It also ensures our people have access to the technology and equipment needed to connect virtually with one another. The health and well-being of our people and communities, particularly during this ongoing health emergency, is paramount."

Todd Russell, President, NunatuKavut Community Council

Quick facts

The Canada Healthy Communities Initiative was created to help communities adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic and create safe ways for residents to access services and enjoy the outdoors. The Initiative is designed to fund eligible projects that fall under three main themes: creating safe and vibrant public spaces, improving mobility options, and digital solutions.

Community Foundations of Canada was selected through an open call for applications to implement a national project. Together with its partners, including the Canadian Urban Institute , it is working with pan-Canadian networks to manage the funding process and serve the distinct needs of communities across Canada , including equity-seeking groups interested in applying.

was selected through an open call for applications to implement a national project. Together with its partners, including the Canadian , it is working with pan-Canadian networks to manage the funding process and serve the distinct needs of communities across , including equity-seeking groups interested in applying. The first intake for projects was launched on February 9, 2021 and closed on March 9, 2021 .

and closed on . The second intake is now open and will close on June 25, 2021 . Applicants wishing to apply for the second round can access further details on the Community Foundations of Canada website . Local governments and a variety of community-led organizations are eligible to apply, including charities, Indigenous communities, and registered non-profit organizations.

