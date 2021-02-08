Infrared Thermometer Market By Type, Component, Application, End-use And Geography - Global Forecast To 2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Infrared Thermometer Market by Type (Fixed, Portable), Component (Optical, Display & Interface Units), Application (Medical, Non-Medical), End-use (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), and Geography - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global infrared thermometer market is projected to reach USD 3.6 billion by 2025 from USD 2.3 billion in 2020. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2020 to 2025.

The major factors driving the market's growth include the increasing number of COVID-19 patients and the rising adoption of infrared thermometers across the manufacturing sector and construction applications. However, accuracy issues in infrared thermometers is restraining market growth.

Based on type, portable to be the fastest-growing segment between 2020 and 2025

The infrared thermometer market has been broadly categorized into 2 types - fixed and portable. By type, the portable segment is expected to dominate the infrared thermometer market. One factor for the high adoption of portable infrared thermometers is their use in industrial and commercial end uses. Handheld infrared thermometers are non-contact, inexpensive, easy to use devices that help in rapid temperature measurement. Due to COVID-19, handheld infrared thermometers are being widely used for temperature screening at various commercial places, as high body temperature is one of the symptoms of COVID-19.

Based on components, optical components to be the fastest-growing type between 2020 and 2025

The infrared thermometer market has been broadly categorized by component into optical components, electronics, display & interface unit, and others. By component, the optical components segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the infrared thermometer market. Optical components, including detectors, are used to detect the reflected infrared energy, focus the radiation energy onto the IR detector, and filter out radiation outside the desired wavelength band. The display & interface unit segment is expected to hold the largest size during the forecast period.

Based on application, medical to be the fastest-growing segment between 2020 and 2025

The infrared thermometer market has been broadly categorized by application into medical and non-medical. The non-medical application is expected to hold a larger market share, in terms of both value and volume, while the medical application is expected to grow at a higher CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The major factors for the growth of the medical application are the lower cost, higher accuracy, and rising adoption of infrared thermometers for temperature screening due to COVID-19.

Based on end-use, commercial to be the fastest-growing segment between 2020 and 2025

By end use, the industrial segment is expected to hold the largest share, while the commercial segment is expected to grow at the highest rate. The growth of the industrial segment is attributed to the higher adoption of infrared thermometers in industrial manufacturing, industrial processing, and other such industrial segments. The commercial segment is expected to grow primarily due to the significant adoption in commercial segments such as hospitals and healthcare facilities, banks and financial institutions, retail, government, and hospitality sectors.

APAC infrared thermometer market to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, and the region is expected to dominate the global market by 2025. The growth of the market in APAC is mainly due to the higher adoption of medical thermometers in commercial, industrial, and residential end use segments. Factors such as price-competitive market, availability of low-cost products, presence of local manufacturers, population growth, and investments in healthcare would also boost the market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary3.1 Pre-COVID-19 Scenario3.2 Post-COVID-19 Scenario3.3 Optimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19)3.4 Pessimistic Scenario (Post-COVID-19) 4 Premium Insights4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Market4.2 Infrared Thermometer Market, by Type4.3 Market, by End-use4.4 Infrared Market in APAC, by Country and End-use

5 Market Overview5.1 Introduction5.2 Market Dynamics5.2.1 Drivers5.2.1.1 Increasing Number of COVID-19 Patients5.2.1.2 Rising Adoption of Infrared Thermometers Across Manufacturing Sector5.2.1.3 Rising Adoption of Infrared Thermometers in Construction Applications5.2.2 Restraints5.2.2.1 Accuracy Issues with Infrared Thermometers5.2.3 Opportunities5.2.3.1 Opportunities for Second Generation of Infrared Thermometers5.2.3.2 Rising R&D Investments by Companies, Governments, and Capital Firms to Develop Innovative Thermal Scanning Solutions and Infrared Thermometers5.2.3.3 Rising Adoption of Infrared Thermometers in HVAC and Refrigeration Applications5.2.4 Challenges5.2.4.1 Limitation of Infrared Thermometers in Crowd Screening5.3 Value Chain Analysis5.4 Ecosystem5.5 Porter's Five Force Analysis5.6 Use Cases5.6.1 Optimizing Furnace Operation Using Infrared Thermal Imaging5.6.2 Development of Infrared Thermometer That Can Measure Temperature in Extrusion and Hot-Rolling Aluminum Alloys5.6.3 Hot Axle Detection Using Infrared Thermometer5.6.4 Fever Screening Kit Using Infrared Thermometer to Screen People5.6.5 Infrared Thermometer for Industrial Processes5.7 Technology Trends5.7.1 Change-of-State Sensors5.7.2 Thermocouples5.7.3 Infrared Night Vision Cameras5.7.4 Thermal Scanners5.7.5 Displays for Infrared Thermometers5.7.6 Sensors for Infrared Thermometers5.8 Pricing Analysis5.9 Trade Analysis5.9.1 Thermometers: Global Import Data, 2019 (USD Million)5.9.2 Thermometers: Global Export Data, 2019 (In USD Million)5.10 Patent Analysis5.11 Market Regulations 6 Infrared Thermometer Market, by Type6.1 Introduction6.2 Fixed Infrared Thermometers6.2.1 Fixed Infrared Thermometers are Permanently Mounted and are Used to Monitor Temperature of Processes6.3 Portable Infrared Thermometers6.3.1 Rising Demand for Portable Infrared Thermometers due to COVID-19 7 Infrared Thermometer Market, by Component7.1 Introduction7.2 Optical Components7.2.1 Optical Components Focus Radiation Energy Onto the IR Detector and Filter Out Unwanted Radiation7.3 Electronics7.3.1 Electronics Consist of a Controller, an Amplifier, a Signal Conditioning Module, and an Analog-To-Digital Converter7.4 Display and Control Units7.4.1 Displays Show Warnings and Readings Whereas Interface Units Provide Data to Other Modules7.5 Others 8 Infrared Thermometer Market, by Application8.1 Introduction8.2 Non-Medical8.2.1 Infrared Thermometers are Used in Non-Medical Application for Industrial End-use8.3 Medical Infrared Thermometers8.3.1 Medical Infrared Thermometers are Mainly Used in Commercial Applications8.4 Factors to Consider while Selecting an Infrared Thermometer8.4.1 Accuracy8.4.2 Emissivity8.4.3 Temperature Range8.4.4 Reading Speed or Response Time8.4.5 Design8.4.6 Backlit Display8.4.7 Warranty 9 Infrared Thermometer Market, by End-use9.1 Introduction9.2 Residential9.2.1 COVID-19 Pandemic Has Led to a Rise in Use of Infrared Thermometers in Residential Areas9.3 Commercial9.3.1 Commercial Use of Infrared Thermometers is Mainly in Healthcare, Government, and Retail Sectors9.4 Industrial9.4.1 Significant Adoption of Infrared Thermometers in Industrial Manufacturing to Spur the Market Growth 10 Geographic Analysis10.1 Introduction10.2 North America10.3 Europe10.4 APAC10.5 RoW 11 Competitive Landscape11.1 Introduction11.2 Market Share Analysis, 201911.3 Competitive Evaluation Analysis11.3.1 Star11.3.2 Pervasive11.3.3 Emerging Leaders11.3.4 Participant11.4 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME) Evaluation Quadrant, 201911.4.1 Progressive Companies11.4.2 Responsive Companies11.4.3 Dynamic Companies11.4.4 Starting Blocks11.5 Competitive Situations and Trends11.6 Market: Application and Regional Footprint 12 Company Profiles12.1 Key Players12.1.1 Fluke12.1.2 Flir12.1.3 Testo12.1.4 Omron12.1.5 Microlife12.1.6 Hill-Rom12.1.7 Omega Engineering12.1.8 PCE Instruments12.1.9 Chino Corporation 12.1.10 Ametek Land12.2 Other Key Players12.2.1 Robert Bosch12.2.2 Optris GmbH12.2.3 Contec Medical Systems Company Ltd.12.2.4 Nureca12.2.5 Trumeter12.2.6 Double King Industrial Holdings ( China Victor)12.2.7 Yuwell-Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply Co. Ltd.12.2.8 Wika Group12.2.9 Emerson 12.2.10 Horiba 12.2.11 Keyence 12.2.12 Zebronics 12.2.13 Amphenol 12.2.14 Melexis 12.2.15 Calex Electronics 12.2.16 Detel 13 Appendix13.1 Discussion Guide13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal13.3 Available CustomizationsFor more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/olo5gh

