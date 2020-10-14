InfoTrack Group Appoints New US Group CEO

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The InfoTrack Group of Companies, a global leader in legal technology solutions, is delighted to announce the appointment of Matt Duncan as the new Group CEO for InfoTrack US, effective 12 October 2020.

This is a newly created strategic role to protect and grow the group's recent US investments in InfoTrack US, One Legal, and LawToolBox, and will be responsible for overseeing M&A activity in the region while developing broader channel partnerships.

Matt has been a key leader of the NetDocuments executive team since its start-up days in 1999. Appointed as NetDocuments CEO in 2014, Matt executed the sale of NetDocuments in 2017 to Clearlake Capital in one of the most successful transactions ever in the legal market.

Announcing Matt's appointment, Stephen Wood, Executive Chairman of the InfoTrack Group says: "Matt is an exceptional leader and adept at scaling up businesses. His entrepreneurial spirit and track record for growing revenue as NetDocuments CEO has been extraordinary."

Newly appointed US Group CEO, Matt Duncan says "After a successful and very fulfilling career as one of the founding members of NetDocuments, I'm looking forward to help drive InfoTrack's future growth in the US region and achieve those Big Hairy Audacious Goals."

"Matt was chosen in a competitive selection process. His highly impressive commercial experience and sales-driven mentality will drive growth in the US region," Wood said.

"My strongest assets are my entrepreneurial spirit, sales-driven mentality, and my work ethic. At the end of the day, my family keeps me grounded and reminds me how important humility is at work and in life," Duncan adds

About the InfoTrack group of companies:InfoTrack is a global innovator in legal technology servicing the needs of the legal market in Australia, New Zealand, the U.K, and the U.S. InfoTrack is a leading provider of integrated SaaS platforms that enable clients to find, analyze, organize and communicate information efficiently and effectively. InfoTrack has globally been at the forefront, helping law firms through technology innovation for more than 19 years and has a deep understanding of the legal industry in multiple jurisdictions with over 35,000 legal firms worldwide.

