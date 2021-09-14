Infotecs Virtualizes ViPNet VPN Via Docker Container For PLCnext Control By Phoenix Contact

BERLIN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infotecs GmbH, the leading international vendor of IT security products from Berlin, provides its encryption solution for PLCnext Control by Phoenix Contact.

BERLIN, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Infotecs GmbH, the leading international vendor of IT security products from Berlin, provides its encryption solution for PLCnext Control by Phoenix Contact. With it, Infotecs virtualizes its encryption module via a docker container directly on the controller.

Operators of distributed industrial manufacturing systems are increasingly integrating machines and systems into their IT infrastructure. This is necessary to control and continuously monitor the production flows and to register relevant statistics. Connecting production systems to IP-based networks is a technical challenge. In the industrial area, these systems are increasingly becoming a target of cyber attacks. Distributed production is a serious problem requiring a proven security solution.

Phoenix Contact with its PLCnext Technology has created a prerequisite for the safe operation of machines and systems. This is possible, among other things, due to a VPN (virtual private network) solution by Infotecs GmbH. The software vendor deploys it directly on the controller and thus creates secure end-to-end encryption. As a result, confidential machine data transferred from the systems and connected network into a SCADA control system is protected against unauthorized access. PLCnext Technology enables an easy integration into an existing OT infrastructure.

"ViPNet VPN solution by Infotecs, virtualized via a docker container, is now available for PLCnext Control by Phoenix Contact. Deployment of ViPNet VPN on these devices protects data transfer within production environments to the endpoint and thus creates a prerequisite for secure remote maintenance access to sensitive industrial systems and applications. ViPNet VPN is available as an on-premise or as a cloud solution," says Josef Waclaw, CEO at Infotecs.

PLCnext Control AXC F 2152 is a part of the PLCnext ecosystem by Phoenix Contact. The control combines robustness and security of a classic SPS with openness and flexibility of the world of smart devices. With PLCnext Technology, Phoenix Contact responds to the challenges of the IIoT world and simplifies existing control solutions. This solution transforms automation as boundaries disappear and new possibilities for industrial automation emerge.

ViPNet Client is available in the PLCnext Store.

www.infotecs.de

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1123427/Infotecs_Logo.jpg

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/infotecs-virtualizes-vipnet-vpn-via-docker-container-for-plcnext-control-by-phoenix-contact-301375603.html

SOURCE Infotecs GmbH