Infosys Accelerates Enterprise Modernization Journey To The Cloud With The Infosys Modernization Suite

Part of Infosys Cobalt, the suite powers Infosys Modernization Services to help enterprises reimagine legacy and succeed

BENGALURU, India , Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (INFY) - Get Report, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced the launch of the Infosys Modernization Suite, part of Infosys Cobalt, to help organizations accelerate their end to end modernization needs. Infosys Modernization Suite helps enterprises modernize legacy while delivering superior customer experiences, faster time to market, infinite elasticity, and cost reduction, to help enterprises become resilient, responsive, and relevant.

Shaji Mathew, Executive Vice President, Infosys ,said, "The Infosys Modernization Suite, with over 40 modernization services, offers the perfect solution to organizations which need to modernize their legacy systems. Backed by experienced consultants, a rich talent pool, an extensive ecosystem of over 50 partners, and global modernization implementations for over 600 customers, Infosys is able to successfully catalyse the modernization journey for its clients."

A recent Infosys study highlighted legacy modernization as one of the top barriers for digital transformation. The Infosys Modernization Suite is a one-stop solution that helps enterprises reduce development efforts by up to 40 percent, time-to-market by 20-40 percent, and modernization costs by 15-30 percent, all through Infosys' proprietary tools. The Suite comprises five integrated platforms that support multiple application modernization patterns through a cloud native development platform, a cloud migration platform, a mainframe modernization platform, a technology migration platform, and a database migration platform.

Key features of the Infosys Modernization Suite are:

Comprehensiveness - One-stop solution covering a wide range of modernization patterns and technologies Agility - Reduces time-to-market by bootstrapping projects with integrated and automated end-to-end workflows Efficiency - Optimizes modernization costs by significantly boosting productivity across the lifecycle

As part of Kmart Australia's plan to rebuild or replace the mainframe applications, it first virtualized the mainframe to run on the AWS cloud and used the freed up capacity to modernize its core merchandising system. According to Kevin Love, General Manager, Products Technology, "We believe we are one of the first retailers globally to migrate mainframe applications to the cloud 100 percent remotely. With the agility of a cloud platform, we are in a prime position to innovate and optimize customer experiences, rapidly and at scale. I am happy to say that Infosys has been a true partner in our modernization journey by bringing in automation tools from its modernization suite and a great team of mainframe, cloud modernization experts."

It was imperative for E.ON UK to modernize their legacy systems in order to support the newly acquired customer base effectively while lowering costs, increasing speed of product releases, and adding rich customer experience. Justin Miller, Chief Technology Officer, E.ON UK, said, "Infosys de-risked our modernization journey by doing an early techno-commercial validation, bringing in the right partners through a single commercial interface and accelerating the time-to-market, using their Infosys modernization suite."

To learn more about Infosys Modernization Suite and Modernization Services, please visit:

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. We enable clients in 46 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With nearly four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer our clients through their digital journey. We do it by enabling the enterprise with an AI-powered core that helps prioritize the execution of change. We also empower the business with agile digital at scale to deliver unprecedented levels of performance and customer delight. Our always-on learning agenda drives their continuous improvement through building and transferring digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (INFY) - Get Report can help your enterprise navigate your next.

