Informed XP Ranks No. 100 On The 2021 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Informed XP is No. 100 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees.

"IXP is honored to be recognized in the Inc. 5000," said Tina Williams, Informed XP Founder and Principal. "As a nimble, small business, we work relentlessly to pursue better experiences through human-centered design. Our goal is to make technology work for people and not the other way around. With demand increasing for intuitive, seamless solutions, we look forward to continued focus on what matters most - clients, stakeholders, customers, citizens, and people."

Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million.

"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."

For complete Inc. 5000 results, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Informed XPInformed XP channels the power of evidence and design to craft compelling experiences for humans, helping them discover and comprehend information to complete meaningful actions. Leaders in UX and CX, we leverage modern, user-centered approaches such as design thinking, lean, and agile to clarify strategy and accelerate transformation. Forward-thinking, curious, and collaborative, we embrace change to create long-lasting solutions and innovate for the public and private sectors. We find the problems worth solving and passionately pursue successful outcomes for companies large and small. Informed XP is a certified Women and Minority-owned small business. For more information, visit www.informedxp.com.

About Inc. MediaThe world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including web sites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

